By The Associated Press

Greek police clash with fans ahead of AEK Athens vs Ajax

Ajax fans try to shield themselves from flames during clashes with Greek riot police

Clashes have broken out inside Greece's Olympic Stadium ahead of a Champions League match between AEK Athens and Ajax.

Riot police dispersed home fans who threw plastic bottles and other objects at visiting supporters.

No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

Police also clashed with mostly Greek fans in parts of central Athens earlier Tuesday and late Monday.

Rival Greek supporters were involved in the violence near the city's police headquarters.

Bleeding Ajax fans react after clashes with Greek riot police

Traffic was blocked after youths hurled petrol bombs at rival supporters and police.

More to follow…