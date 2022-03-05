Ralph Hasenhuttl on shortlist for Manchester United manager's job - paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been added to the Manchester United managerial shortlist after some impressive results with the south coast club.

Luis Suarez is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and he has chosen his next destination with 'revenge' on his mind.

Jesse Lingard is in the process of leaving his £3million mansion after becoming the latest Manchester United star to fall victim to an "away day" burglary.

Talks between Manchester United and Paul Pogba over a new contract have come to a standstill and the midfielder is said to be delaying any decision over his future until the end of the campaign.

Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United that they must copy their Premier League rivals Manchester City in their pursuit of a new coach, explaining that the Red Devils must discover a "corporate identity".

Ukrainian footballer Evgeniy Budnik has admitted "my mind is not here" after being stranded in Turkey while a number of his family members remain in his home country.

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of teenage midfielder Pablo Torre, beating competition from rivals Real Madrid to secure his signature.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Moneyball genius Billy Beane is part of a corporation eyeing up a bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he plans to leave Liverpool when his contract comes to an end in 2024.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

John Terry has fired back at Chris Bryant after being criticised by the Labour MP for paying tribute to outgoing Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Bryan Gil would be 'welcome to continue' at Valencia according to the Spanish club's manager.

Bernardo Silva has admitted 'feeling alone' and wanting to be closer to his family in Portugal were the reasons behind him asking to leave Manchester City last summer.

A plane with a banner including the words 'Cats Lives Matter' was flown over Anfield ahead of West Ham's game against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

SUNDAY TIMES

Ben Stokes has said that he let himself and his side down with his performances in the recent Ashes series which ended in a heavy defeat and mass sackings.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Roman Abramovich is in no rush to sell Chelsea but won't entertain any bids from China and Saudi Arabia.

THE OBSERVER

Australian academic Dr Paul McCrory, the influential neurologist who has helped shape concussion protocols in myriad international sports, including football, rugby union, NFL and Australian rules, has resigned over allegations of plagiarism.