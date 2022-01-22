Rodrigo Bentancur: Aston Villa in talks with Juventus over move for defensive midfielder

Aston Villa are in talks with Juventus over a move for Rodrigo Bentancur, with the Serie A side valuing the defensive midfielder at around £16m.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the 24-year-old would strengthen his midfield options, and specifically offer good competition for Douglas Luiz.
Negotiations between the two clubs for the Uruguayan are ongoing.
Bentancur has made 25 appearances for Juve in all competitions this season, but has started 12 of their 22 Serie A matches.
Juventus signed Bentancur from Boca Juniors for £8m in July 2017 with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024.
Juve midfielders Arthur, Ramsey also interesting PL clubs
Bentancur is not the only Juve midfielder to be linked with a move to a Premier League club this month.
Arsenal want to sign Arthur Melo on loan after the Brazilian's agent was in London on Wednesday for talks with the Gunners.
Juve want an option or obligation to buy in the summer included in the deal.
The Old Lady also want to line up a replacement before allowing the 25-year-old to leave.
Arthur moved to Juventus 18 months ago from Barcelona as part of a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic.
Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the Italian side this month after Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the Welshman is an "outgoing player".
Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle while reports earlier this month said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.
The ex-Cardiff City midfielder joined the Italian giants on a free transfer from Arsenal in July 2019 after signing a four-year deal worth £325,000 a week.
