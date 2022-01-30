Christian Eriksen: Brentford set to sign former Tottenham midfielder on six-month deal as Dane remarkably returns to Premier League

Christian Eriksen is set to sign for Brentford on a six-month deal to make a remarkable return to the Premier League, just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen left Inter Milan last month by mutual consent after being suspended by the Italian medical authority from playing in Serie A due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device he has had fitted.

The 29-year-old was implanted with the ICD after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. He has completed all the necessary medical checks and is fit to return to football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Eriksen insists he has no fears about suffering another cardiac arrest as resumes his football career. Pictures courtesy of DR/Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

Eriksen has said his heart is "not an obstacle" to get back playing - and in England athletes are given the autonomy to decide themselves whether or not to continue on the balance of risk.

It is not illegal in the UK for Eriksen to play with an ICD and he will become the first ever to play with one in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers team have spoken to Premier League doctors to find out what steps Eriksen would have to go through to make a return to the league

Before signing for Brentford, Eriksen had been training just over the border in southern Switzerland and stepped up his preparations for a return last week by training with his former side Ajax.

Eriksen will move to Brentford with a strong Danish connection at the club. Manager Thomas Frank and international team-mates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen are among many known to Eriksen.

The midfielder will be moving back to London after spending six-and-a-half years at Tottenham before leaving for Inter in 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eriksen has been practising free-kicks as he prepared for a return to playing

Eriksen: I died for five minutes

Eriksen revealed earlier this month he "died for five minutes" before being revived by medics, who gave life-saving treatment on the pitch in Copenhagen.

He also told Danish broadcaster DR he wants to play at this year's World Cup.

Eriksen said: "My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream.

"Whether I'll be picked is another thing, but it's my dream to come back.

"Physically, I'm back in top shape. I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play on the national team again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Eriksen insists his 'heart is not an obstacle', as he targets a return to football and participation in the Qatar World Cup.

"It's up to the manager to assess my level but my heart is not an obstacle."

Last month, Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots told Sky Sports News the midfielder was "optimistic" about resuming his football career and had been working hard to return to playing.

World-class creative talent

Eriksen was the undisputed king of assists during his six-and-a-half-year spell with Tottenham - ranking top for creating goals and carving chances in the Premier League during that time.

In addition, the Dane led for producing the spectacular with a league-topping 23 goals struck from outside the box, of which eight of those came from direct free-kicks.

The graphic below reveals the illustrious elite in his company, including the likes of Mesut Ozil, David Silva, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne - of which only the latter would notably exceed Eriksen for creative returns per 90.

In terms of positioning, Eriksen frequently topped the running metrics during his time at Tottenham and primarily operated centrally, midway inside the opposition half - creating chances from every angle.

His creative output declined at Inter Milan, failing to secure a regular starting berth before his horrific collapse at Euro 2020 last year - but Eriksen is an undisputed world-class talent and a stellar acquisition for Thomas Frank's side.

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Brentford game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Brentford latest? Bookmark our Brentford news page, check out Brentford's fixtures and Brentford's latest results, watch Brentford goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Brentford games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Brentford as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.