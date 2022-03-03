Harry Maguire's position questioned by Man Utd squad members - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Harry Maguire's continued selection in Ralf Rangnick's starting line-up has been privately questioned by members of the Manchester United squad.

Image: Harry Maguire's position in Ralf Rangnick's starting XI has been questioned by members of the Man Utd squad

Derby County's administrators have told the Football League they have enough funding in place to complete the Championship season.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will try to show that her Tokyo nightmare is firmly in the past after the surprise announcement that she will defend her world indoor pentathlon title in Serbia in a fortnight's time.

Novak Djokovic looks set to play in the French Open in May after plans to scrap the Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme were announced.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roman Abramovich is set to receive a bid for Chelsea from the American-Swiss billionaire consortium of Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss by the end of the week.

Image: Will Roman Abramovich find a buyer for Chelsea?

Marina Granovskaia, dubbed the most powerful woman in football, is facing a dilemma over her Chelsea future after owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

THE SUN

Timo Werner wants showdown talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over his future at the club.

Erling Haaland has met with Barcelona boss Xavi ahead of a possible summer transfer, according to reports.

Image: Will Barcelona win the race to sign Erling Haaland?

Tottenham are reportedly preparing to offer Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij £100,000 a week as they look to secure his signature this summer.

Newcastle are ready to land Napoli star Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to reports.

Cardiff have rewarded rising star Isaak Davies with a new four-year contract to ward off Premier League interest.

THE GUARDIAN

Roman Abramovich's plan to use the sale of Chelsea to donate funds to victims of the war in Ukraine is not solely intended for Ukrainians, raising the prospect of money going to Russian soldiers or to their families.

Edinson Cavani is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer and the striker's preferred option would be to join a club in Spain.

Image: Are Edinson Cavani's days at Old Trafford numbered?

The Premier League is considering adding a human-rights component to its owners' and directors' test as it conducts a review of the controversial regulation.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are targeting a summer move for Red Bull Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has broke his silence to question the decision to let superstar Lionel Messi leave last summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have never considered replacing boss Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane or any other manager, insists sporting director Leonardo.