Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Arsenal are expected to bid £35million for striker Gabriel Jesus, who is surplus to requirements at Manchester City following their capture of Erling Haaland (football.london, May 19); Jesus' agents are in "no hurry" to sort the player's future after Arsenal's Monday night collapse against Newcastle (The Sun, May 18); Jesus' agent has confirmed talks have taken place over a move to Arsenal but also revealed another six clubs are interested in the Manchester City striker (Daily Star, May 12); Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City striker Jesus in what promises to be a busy summer at the Emirates (The Sun, May 10); Arsenal are set to bid £35m for Jesus (Daily Express, April 27).

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti (Daily Star, May 19).

Arsenal are ready to explore a move for Raheem Sterling should he become available this summer when his Manchester City contract enters its final year (Daily Telegraph, May 10).

Arsenal have been dealt a hammer blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez (The Sun, May 11); Arsenal and Tottenham are claimed to have 'made checks' on RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer (Daily Express, May 12)

Arsenal executives recently met with Bologna transfer chief Riccardo Bigon in London but Aaron Hickey's name was not the only one up for discussion, with the Gunners also interested in midfielders Mattias Svanberg and Jerdy Schouten (Daily Express, May 12) Scotland full-back Hickey is closing on a move to Arsenal (The Sun, May 12); Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their attempts to sign Scotland star Aaron Hickey as a replacement for Nuno Tavares. (The Mirror, May 11)

Ruben Neves would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Wolves this summer with the club ready to demand about £70m for their star midfielder. Wolves midfielder (Daily Mail, May 7). Ruben Neves is emerging as one of Arsenal's top summer transfer targets, with a new central midfielder one of the club's top priorities (Sky Sports, April 11). Wolves boss Bruno Lage says the club have slapped a £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid rumoured interest from Manchester United, the Gunners and Tottenham.

Arsenal have reportedly set aside £45m for out-of-sorts Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the Gunners prepare an overhaul of their attack in the summer transfer window (Daily Star, April 29); Arsenal have registered an interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (The Sun, April 29).

Arsenal have been told by Napoli that striker Victor Osimhen will cost them no less than £100m (The Sun, May 3). Arsenal will reportedly have to pay up to £34m if they are to land Napoli's Fabian Ruiz this summer (Daily Express, May 10)

Image: Marcus Rashford is reportedly a target for Arsenal

Youri Tielemans has reportedly set his heart on a move to Spain despite interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham (Daily Mail, May 1). Arsenal are closing on a £40m deal to sign Tielemans but could face late competition from Real Madrid (The Sun, May 8). Arsenal are reportedly one of three clubs looking to prise Tielemans away from Leicester in the summer (The Sun, May 10).

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle have all made enquiries about Paulo Dybala. Tottenham have long been in discussions with the Argentine's representatives (Daily Mail, April 29).

Roma have slapped a £67million price tag on Tammy Abraham, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the striker (Daily Star, April 28). The England international has refused to rule out a return to England amid the Gunners' interest (The Sun - April 29).

Image: Man City forward Gabriel Jesus is reportedly open to a move to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are in pole position in the bidding war to land Napoli and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer (The Sun, April 18)

Arsenal are showing significant interest in Udinese full-back Nahuel Molina and could use current loanee Pablo Mari as part of a player-plus-cash deal (The Sun, April 28).

Leeds have joined Arsenal and Newcastle by expressing interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is out of contract this summer (Daily Mail, April 16); Arsenal have added Austria international midfielder Grillitsch to their list of summer transfer targets (Daily Telegraph, April 16)

Image: Benfica's Darwin Nunez has emerged as one of the world's brightest young forwards

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez has been valued at a whopping £113m by his Benfica boss (The Sun, April 11).

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to do battle for £60m-rated Leicester City star James Maddison in the summer (The Sun, April 10).

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Arsenal chiefs are considering whether to sell defender Gabriel Magalhaes with a reported £51million offer on the table from Juventus (Tuttosport, May 19).

Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe could push for a move out of Arsenal after growing frustrated with his lack of game time (Daily Mirror, May 19); Arsenal are offering Pepe to Premier League rivals in a bid to get the £72m winger off their books (Sunday Express, May 1).

Arsenal are prepared to make Eddie Nketiah one of the club's highest-paid players to tempt him to stay at the Emirates (The Sun, May 12); Arsenal are pulling out all of the stops to keep Nketiah but face a massive battle as six Premier League clubs - including Crystal Palace and West Ham - want to sign him (The Mirror, May 11); Arsenal will make a final attempt to persuade Nketiah to sign a new contract with the striker generating plenty of interest from clubs across France, Germany and the Premier League (Daily Mail, May 3); Nketiah is weighing up offers from Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach despite Arsenal having not given up hope of him a new deal (The Times, April 22)

Arsenal are set to hold imminent talks with William Saliba's agent, who conceded it is still unclear what plans the north London club have for him (Daily Mirror, April 28); Saliba is being eyed by Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window (The Sun, April 21); Saliba has opened the door to extending his stint with Marseille as he appeared to aim a thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal (Daily Mirror, April 18).

Pablo Mari insists he does not see his future at Arsenal and would like to stay in Italy beyond the end of the season (Daily Mail, April 13).

Barcelona have already shortlisted Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette as backup option to Robert Lewandowski, with the Frenchman's contract expiring in three months' time (Daily Mirror, April 4); Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is ready to snub Newcastle and return to Germany this summer (Daily Star, April 4); Leno has opened the door to an Arsenal exit and admitted he feels like he was just "a pawn" in Mikel Arteta's plan (The Sun, April 9).

Fiorentina are in talks with Arsenal in a bid to turn Lucas Torreira's loan deal into a £12.5m permanent one (Daily Mirror, April 2); Torreira hopes to leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer after being "reborn" during a loan spell in Serie A with Fiorentina (Daily Express, April 5).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Will appear here.

