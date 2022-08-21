Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao, Anthony Gordon and Adam Webster - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal to sign Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon this week and are also working on a deal to bring in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

THE SUN

Chelsea are keen on Brighton's Adam Webster as they seek an alternative to Wesley Fofana, whose club Leicester City are determined to retain.

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a £30m deal for Watford forward Joao Pedro after two previous offers were knocked back.

Anthony Gordon has removed all Everton links from his Instagram bio amid continuing links over a move to Chelsea.

Leicester City could make their first significant move into the summer transfer market to sign Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe, according to a report in France.

Watford are now confident that Ismaila Sarr will end up staying with them this season after a potential move to Aston Villa fell through.

Andres Iniesta is facing embarrassment in Japan, where his Vissel Kobe side are in danger of a shock relegation from J1-League with nine games remaining.

Stuart Broad is set to miss England's tour of Pakistan with his fiancée Mollie due to give birth to their first child late in 2022.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

British Athletics has defended sacking coach Christian Malcolm after he oversaw the nation's best summer of results in years.

Worcester Warriors players are reported to be panicking over the club's future according to a source close to a number of them, while the house being used to accommodate the club's academy players has been repossessed.

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association will brief England players and staff ahead of the World Cup in Qatar with a focus on their behaviour in the Islamic country to ensure they stay on the right side of their traditions and culture.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to join Serie A side Lecce on loan, although reports in Spain say the Spanish club will still continue to pay his wages despite needing to cut back on their salary bill to register Jules Kounde.

Jose Mourinho has hit out at "scum" rumour-mongers spreading a story that youngster Felix Afena-Gyan was responsible for the training ground incident which left Georginio Wijnaldum with a broken leg.

Manchester United transfer chiefs remain convinced that Frenkie de Jong can still become a signing for the Old Trafford club before the summer window shuts.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Tottenham over a move for out-of-favour left wing-back Sergio Reguilon.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea could be the busiest club in the final days of the summer window with significant additions going along with as many as eight players leaving Stamford Bridge.

Ajax are reported to be upset with former boss Erik ten Hag over his continuing pursuit of winger Antony with only a handful of days remaining in the summer transfer window.

DAILY STAR

Former West Ham star and Portugal international Paulo Future is recovering in hospital after reports that he suffered a heart attack at his mother's funeral.

THE GUARDIAN

Benin have ditched their international nickname of "The Squirrels" and will now be known as "The Cheetahs" after criticism their previous name made the team feel insignificant.

DAILY RECORD

Christopher Jullien's exile at Celtic appears set to come to an end amid reports that he is about to undergo a medical ahead of a move to French club Montpellier.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic and Rangers are involved in a transfer tug-of-war as they both have seen offers rejected for Queen's Park teenager Cameron Bruce, rated as one of Scotland's brightest talents.