Tyler Adams: Leeds and Chelsea unable to reach agreement for USA midfielder as talks break down

Talks have broken down between Leeds and Chelsea over midfielder Tyler Adams after the clubs were unable to reach an agreement, Sky Sports News understands.

Chelsea were closing in on signing the USA international after meeting the £20m release clause in his contract.

One source told Sky Sports News on Thursday that Adams was set to have a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Liverpool Sunday 13th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

But Adams is now expected to return to Leeds where he has four years left on his current deal.

Adams signed for Leeds from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £20m last summer but suffered relegation with the club in his first season.

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes on September 1 and made a £48m bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo has seemingly rejected the chance to join Liverpool and wants to move to Chelsea, despite the Reds agreeing a British-record £111m fee with Brighton.

Brighton value Caicedo - who missed their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday amid speculation over his future - at £100m.

Image: Romeo Lavia is a target for Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Lavia and talks with Southampton could accelerate in the next 24 hours.

While the offer is expected to be rejected as Southampton hold out for their £50m valuation, it comes close enough that talks between the clubs could continue.

Liverpool have seen three bids for Lavia rejected so far this summer, the latest of which was worth around £45m.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer.

However, the Belgium international is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Lavia did not come off the bench during Southampton's win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of the season, while he was not named in the squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Gillingham on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is having a medical at West Ham after the clubs reached a full agreement.

