Romeo Lavia: Chelsea make £48m offer for Southampton midfielder amid Liverpool interest

Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Romeo Lavia and talks with Southampton could accelerate in the next 24 hours.

While the offer is expected to be rejected as Southampton hold out for their £50m valuation, it comes close enough that talks between the clubs could continue.

Liverpool have seen three bids for Lavia rejected so far this summer, the latest of which was worth around £45m.

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes at the end of the month and are also interested in Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Leeds' Tyler Adams.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer.

However, the Belgium international is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Lavia did not come off the bench during Southampton's win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of the season, while he was not named in the squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Gillingham on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is set for a medical at West Ham after the clubs reached a full agreement.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have clashed on social media about Liverpool's ownership, with their transfer business set to drag on into the new season.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m this summer, but are still in need of reinforcements after losing six first-team midfielders.

The Reds have built a reputation for being efficient in the transfer market but after the exits of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, their last two sporting directors, the club have struggled to maintain those standards.

Carragher described his former club's business as "embarrassing" on social media as he responded to a report that their third bid for Lavia, worth £45m, had been turned down.

"Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss," the Sky Sports pundit wrote on the social media platform X. "If you don't think he's worth £50m, move on. If you really want him, pay it.

"Also not sure why LFC aren't in for Caicedo, yes it's a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho."

Ahead of the new Premier League season - which kicks off for Liverpool at Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - Gary Neville chimed in by responding to his punditry partner.

"Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last five-six years?" Neville asked.

Carragher responded: "Gary, you haven't a clue what's going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self-sustaining model that Klopp bought into and produced miracles!

"Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone, with Jurgen Klopp running the club from top to bottom.

"Liverpool have had three DOFs in 18 months. The current one, who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer, he's a close contact of the manager.

"Liverpool's wage bill is £150m more than Arsenal's a season. Just do the maths.

"Liverpool don't have an investor (Peter Lim) like you do at Salford, where you and the lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!"

