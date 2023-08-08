Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville clash over FSG as Romeo Lavia saga drags on

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have clashed on social media about Liverpool's ownership with their transfer business set to drag on into the new season.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m this summer, but are still in need of reinforcements after losing six first-team midfielders.

The Reds have built a reputation for being efficient in the transfer market but after the exits of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, their last two sporting directors, the club have struggled to maintain those standards.

Carragher described his former club's business as "embarrassing" on social media responding to a report that their third bid for Romeo Lavia, the 19-year-old Southampton midfielder, worth £45m had been turned down.

"Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss," the Sky Sports pundit wrote on the social media platform X. "If you don't think he's worth £50m move on, if you really want him pay it.

"Also not sure why LFC aren't in for Caicedo, yes it's a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho."

Liverpool concluded their pre-season schedule with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bundesliga newcomers SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale.

Ahead of the new Premier League season - which kicks off for Liverpool at Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - Gary Neville chimed in by responding to his punditry partner.

"Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last 5-6 years?" Neville asked.

Carragher responded: "Gary you haven't a clue what's going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self-sustaining model that Klopp bought into & produced miracles!

"Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone with Jurgen Klopp running the club from top to bottom. Liverpool have had three DOFs in 18 months, the current one who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer, he's a close contact of the manager.

"Liverpool's wage bill is £150m more than Arsenals a season. Just do the maths.

"Liverpool don't have an investor (Peter Lim) like you do at Salford, where you and the lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!"

Image: Lavia was signed from Man City last summer

Southampton have rejected Liverpool's third bid for midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The latest offer is understood to be in the region of £45m.

Talks remain ongoing with Southampton, but the Championship club are thought to be standing firm on their £50m valuation of the 19-year-old.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on his situation.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract.

The Belgium international joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, but is expected to leave after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.