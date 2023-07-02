Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool sign midfielder from RB Leipzig in £60m deal

Liverpool have completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m, with the midfielder signing a five-year contract until 2028.

Newcastle had also been interested in the 22-year-old midfielder, but once Szoboszlai made clear his desire to move to Anfield, it removed all other interested parties from the equation.

There was a breakthrough in negotiations on Friday as Liverpool agreed to trigger his £60m release clause.

Szoboszlai underwent a medical on Merseyside on Saturday and Sunday and, subject to a work permit, he will become Liverpool's second signing of the summer after the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for an initial £35m.

Like Mac Allister, Liverpool are understood to see Szoboszlai as a multi-functional midfielder who offers tactical flexibility due to his ability to play in different roles and systems. Jurgen Klopp believes he is capable of playing as a number 8 or a number 10, while he can also operate in both wide positions.

There is a clear appreciation at Anfield for Szoboszlai's talent and attitude as well as the Hungarian's comfort in playing across the midfield. His impressive chance-creation metrics and ball-carrying ability also fit the profile Liverpool are after.

The club explored multiple options as they look to enhance the technical quality, dynamism and depth in midfield.

Liverpool considered Szoboszlai a more viable option to Mason Mount, who will have a medical with Manchester United early next week, due to his comparative value, age and versatility. Liverpool also considered the deal for Szoboszlai to be more straightforward to complete given the release clause.

Liverpool think Szoboszlai is a natural leader and a player of significant maturity, despite his youth, having been made captain of Hungary at just 22 following a vote by his international team-mates.

Ultimately, Szoboszlai became a key target for Klopp, who had followed his progress in the Bundesliga, having received glowing reports from friends and former colleagues in Germany.

Liverpool are navigating the biggest shake-up of Klopp's tenure at a time when the market - especially for midfielders - is severely inflated, and without Champions League revenue or a big-player sale to help.

Affordability, availability and the appetite to restore Liverpool as a domestic and European force are the core factors being assessed.

Szoboszlai the value pick in sellers' market

Image: There is appreciation for Szoboszlai's talent

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

"In a summer that has seen Jude Bellingham become potentially the most expensive British footballer of all time, where Declan Rice is commanding a fee north of £100m and Mason Mount is worth upwards of £55m, Liverpool are looking for bargains.

"The early arrival of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, fits the player profile Jurgen Klopp is looking for.

"Dominik Szoboszlai is of the same mould. Still only 22, the Hungary captain is ripe for further improvement.

"A recent appearance against Montenegro in a European Qualifier ended goalless and largely forgettable, but it was punctuated by Szoboszlai's superior quality.

Image: Hungary's captain in Euro 2024 qualifying action

"Comfortable in the tight spaces of that pitch in Podgorica, the Premier League is now his next destination.

"Szoboszlai scored 10 goals, registered 13 assists last season and victory in the DFB-Pokal Cup over Eintracht Frankfurt felt a fitting end.

"And although there may have been some leverage as Fabio Carvalho completed a season-long loan move to RB Leipzig on Friday, talks on that deal for the 20-year-old were conducted separately.

"Szoboszlai could well prove the value pick in a sellers' market."

What will Szoboszlai bring?

European football expert Andy Brassell on The Transfer Show:

"Szoboszlai is a very good player, he is Premier League ready. He goes box-to-box, gets through tonnes of work, he's an incredible athlete, great technique, loves a shot from outside the box, can score goals and create goals, and loves to take responsibility in taking a team forward.

"Liverpool were lacking dynamism in midfield last season, and he will improve them."

