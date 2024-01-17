Sergio Reguilon: Brentford set to sign Tottenham left-back on loan after Man Utd recall

Brentford are set to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan following his recall from Manchester United.

The Spaniard has been having a medical with the West London club on Wednesday ahead of joining on a straight six-month loan without any option or obligation to buy him.

The Bees had been hoping to sign a left-back this month following the long-term injury to Rico Henry, and they preferred to sign a young development player permanently.

But due to limited options on the market and the opportunity to sign a player of the calibre of Reguilon, they have opted for the loan from Spurs until the summer.

Brentford agreed terms with Spurs earlier this week but had been waiting on a final answer from the player on Tuesday night, while a medical was scheduled for Wednesday.

Image: Sergio Reguilon spent the first half of the season on loan at Man Utd

Reguilon joined Manchester United on loan on Deadline Day in the summer after an injury to Tyrell Malacia, and he played nine times for them in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup.

But due to the imminent return to fitness of Malacia and the availability of Luke Shaw following a recent knock, Reguilon was no longer needed at Old Trafford and returned to Spurs.

Brentford

Nottingham Forest Saturday 20th January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Brentford are also still hoping to sign a winger in the January window and are one of the clubs interested in Norwich's England U21 international Jonathan Rowe, who has been watched by multiple clubs in the Premier League including Spurs and Aston Villa.

Brentford have also added Antonio Nusa of Cercle Brugge and Alex Meier of Hoffenheim to their list of targets along with Real Betis's Assane Diao - but these players are unlikely to be allowed to leave their clubs this month.

The Bees had been keen on Bryan Zaragoza, but he opted to sign for Bayern Munich next summer, while another man they want - PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko - is also set to remain at the Dutch club at least until the summer.

