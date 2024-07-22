Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer: Tottenham midfielder signs for Ligue 1 club Marseille

Marseille have confirmed the signing of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old will join the Ligue 1 side on an initial loan, with the agreement including an obligation to buy for £17m.

Denmark international Hojbjerg joined Spurs from Southampton in August 2020 and made 184 appearances for the club.

However, while the midfielder made 39 appearances last season, only 10 of those were starts as Ange Postecoglou increasingly favoured Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.

Hojbjerg had entered the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and becomes Marseille's fifth signing of the summer.

Who are Spurs trying to sign this summer?

Tottenham have had two positional priorities - a central midfielder of the Conor Gallagher mould - and another winger-forward, following the release of several players. Timo Werner has joined on another loan, while the opportunity to sign such a promising young talent as 18-year-old Leeds midfielder Archie Gray was too good to pass up, but they do remain interested in Gallagher and Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

July 17: Hearts 1-5 Tottenham

Hearts 1-5 Tottenham July 20: QPR 0-2 Tottenham

QPR 0-2 Tottenham July 27: Tottenham vs Vissel Kobe

Tottenham vs Vissel Kobe July 31: Team K League vs Tottenham

Team K League vs Tottenham August 3: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham August 10: Tottenham vs Bayern Munich

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.