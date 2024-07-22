Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer: Tottenham midfielder signs for Ligue 1 club Marseille

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined Marseille from Spurs on an initial loan deal; the midfielder made 39 appearances last season, but only 10 were starts as Ange Postecoglou increasingly favoured Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr; Hojbjerg had entered the final year of his contract
Monday 22 July 2024 21:32, UK
Marseille have confirmed the signing of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham.
The 28-year-old will join the Ligue 1 side on an initial loan, with the agreement including an obligation to buy for £17m.
Denmark international Hojbjerg joined Spurs from Southampton in August 2020 and made 184 appearances for the club.
However, while the midfielder made 39 appearances last season, only 10 of those were starts as Ange Postecoglou increasingly favoured Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.
Hojbjerg had entered the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and becomes Marseille's fifth signing of the summer.
Tottenham have had two positional priorities - a central midfielder of the Conor Gallagher mould - and another winger-forward, following the release of several players. Timo Werner has joined on another loan, while the opportunity to sign such a promising young talent as 18-year-old Leeds midfielder Archie Gray was too good to pass up, but they do remain interested in Gallagher and Villa's Jacob Ramsey.
