Mauricio Pochettino waiting for Manchester United to come calling about manager's job - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is just waiting for Manchester United to call and offer him the chance to become the club's next permanent manager.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino is waiting to hear from Manchester United

Manchester United have offered Paul Pogba a new contract worth £500,000 per week.

Newcastle have made a £25m offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos but were quickly rebuffed by the Spanish club.

Michail Antonio has signed a new deal with West Ham, committing him to the club until the summer of 2025.

Barcelona are ready to join Arsenal in the race to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Live Premier League Tuesday 11th January 7:30pm

Millwall are not willing to let Jed Wallace leave the club during January despite intense interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

Teenage star Charlie Patino is in line to start for Arsenal in this weekend's FA Cup third-round clash with Nottingham Forest.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford will depend on the club's next managerial appointment

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to quit Manchester United if the club's next managerial appointment is not to his liking.

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is keen on a reunion with Rafael Benitez at Everton.

DAILY MAIL

The CIES Football Observatory rates Manchester City and England star Phil Foden as the second most valuable player in world football at £127m behind only Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr, who is valued at £139m. Erling Haaland (£119m) ranked third ahead of Mason Greenwood (£112m).

Leicester City will not rush Jamie Vardy back from injury despite Brendan Rodgers not having a recognised first-team striker available.

Manchester United did not approach Antonio Conte over their managerial vacancy because of fears over his micro-coaching style and how it would go down with their current squad.

Manchester United are reported to be in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou on a free transfer.

Newcastle are monitoring Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United because of a need to replace injured striker Callum Wilson.

Image: Novak Djokovic might not be able to play in the French Open later this year if he remains unvaccinated

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Novak Djokovic might not be able to play in a Grand Slam event until Wimbledon because of France's strict approach on sportspeople being vaccinated.

The Welsh Rugby Union is considering moving home Six Nations games to England because of the financial issues which would accompany them playing at an empty Principality Stadium.

DAILY MIRROR

Donny van de Beek's lack of playing time at Manchester United is in part down to struggles in training and a lack of physicality in his play.

Lucas Digne is ready to hold off moving from Everton in January, dealing boss Rafael Benitez a blow in his efforts to bring in funds for new signings.

THE TIMES

Newcastle are considering a cut-price move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly after having an offer for Lille's Sven Botman rejected.

Image: Carlos Sainz could soon be extending his Ferrari contract

DAILY EXPRESS

Ferrari are set to sit down with Carlos Sainz over a new contract, with his current deal running out at the end of 2022.

DAILY RECORD

Dundalk are closing in on a deal to sign Dundee United defender Mark Connolly.

Lee Bullen is set to be announced as the new manager of Championship side Ayr United.

Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly is a target for Tranmere Rovers and Kilmarnock.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Vitesse Arnhem centre-back Danilho Doekhi has admitted Rangers would be a tough team to turn down because of the passion of the Ibrox support.