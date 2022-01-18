Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder wants to join Real Madrid in summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer.

THE SUN

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has allowed his players five days off during the upcoming international break, while Aston Villa's stars are also getting nearly a whole week of leave.

Burnley will offer north of £200,000 for 17-year-old Oldham whizkid Harry Vaughan after having an initial bid rejected in the summer.

Liverpool are ready to battle West Ham for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho as they weigh up a £5million January swoop for the 19-year-old.

Ralf Rangnick hauled Anthony Martial in for showdown talks after the Manchester United striker denied his boss' claims he refused to face Aston Villa last weekend.

DAILY MAIL

Sam Allardyce believes Everton have made the correct appointment by naming Duncan Ferguson as the caretaker manager.

Arsenal put pressure on the Gabon FA to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to England following his post-coronavirus heart scare, national team manager Patrice Neveu has revealed.

Lewis Hamilton's future was unresolved on Tuesday night as conflicting views continue to swirl over the fate of race director Michael Masi, the Australian who oversaw the controversial last lap of the 2021 decider.

Graham Thorpe's position as England assistant coach looks untenable after police were called to the team hotel in Hobart because he was smoking a cigar inside the premises during a drinking session that lasted until 6am.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The former England team-mates Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are to be interviewed for the vacant Everton manager's job as the club move to a new four-strong shortlist.

The Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has responded to claims that his club's legal action is holding up Derby County's search for a new owner by revealing a settlement offer was made to the stricken Championship club's administrators in November and no response has come back.

THE GUARDIAN

Competitors at the Beijing Winter Olympics will face an "Orwellian surveillance state" in China and could put themselves in danger if they speak out in support of the Uyghur Muslims, human rights and athlete advocacy groups have said.

DAILY RECORD

Robbie Neilson insists John Souttar can handle the heat from unhappy Hearts fans but he hopes the Jambos support can bury the hatchet for the rest of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass rubbished claims Lewis Ferguson could be loaned to Italian side Cagliari.