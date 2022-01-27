Luis Diaz: Tottenham deal for Porto star stalled amid Jorge Mendes row - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham have agreed a £48m swoop for Porto ace Luis Diaz, but the move is stuck in limbo as his two representatives are refusing to sign off the deal after super-agent Jorge Mendes has become embroiled in the move.

Wolves are standing firm in their efforts to keep hold of Ruben Neves and are confident he will not leave this summer as they set a £40m asking price for the Portugal international.

Crystal Palace are keen to turn Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan permanent after the Mainz striker won over Patrick Vieira.

Neil Warnock could be back in management at 73 with Cardiff City and Bristol City both interested.

Frank Lampard plans to recruit top-rated Chelsea coach Anthony Barry if he gets the Everton job.

Arsenal are set to play Reading in a behind-closed-doors friendly when they return from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Southampton are interested in a move for Chelsea kid Tino Anjorin and would like to make Armando Broja's loan permanent - but more likely in the summer than this window.

Birmingham are rivalling Bournemouth in the race for Peterborough star Siriki Dembele after the Cherries have had two bids of £1m and £1.3m rejected for the 25-year-old, whose deal is up in the summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui rounds up all the Deadline Day action from the Women's Super League.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are "petrified" of letting Jesse Lingard leave and him proving a success elsewhere, according to those close to the midfielder, after his proposed loan move to Newcastle effectively collapsed over United's insistence on a £12million survival payment if he helps the Toon stay up.

Chelsea and Manchester City have each been dealt a blow to their transfer plans after Real Madrid stepped up their efforts to land AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni and teenage sensation Endrick.

Ashley Young has become the latest star to turn down Newcastle after telling Steven Gerrard he wants to stay at Aston Villa this month.

Jose Mourinho is plotting to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as he looks to bolster the midfield options at his disposal at Roma.

Ramon Vega has warned Tottenham could risk losing Antonio Conte unless they turn their "donkey into a race horse".

DAILY MAIL

Sevilla sporting director Monchi believes Diego Carlos will now stay at the club after they rejected what he believes will be Newcastle's final offer for the player.

Arsenal are continuing their hunt for a striker, with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin under consideration, although Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the Toffees hitman as they brace for the potential loss of starman Erling Haaland in the summer.

Adama Traore is finalising a loan move to Barcelona after his switch to Tottenham stalled.

Cristiano Ronaldo blocked the Instagram account of transfer website Transfermarkt in March last year after taking offence at the valuation they had given him.

Anthony Martial is yet to activate two clauses in his contract at Manchester United, including the infamous Ballon d'Or bonus, with his Old Trafford career on the rocks.

Valerien Ismael is under increasing pressure as West Bromwich Albion manager after a run of poor results with players unconvinced by his approach and methods.

Arsenal's move for Juventus midfielder Arthur could collapse after they refused to sanction an 18 month loan.

Kieran Trippier has revealed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy 'annoyed' him by offering him to other clubs a few months before his eventual exit - and hit out at the club for selling Mousa Dembele in 2019.

Newcastle are set to secure the future of highly-rated midfielder Joe White after agreeing terms on a new contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur are finally close to agreeing a deal to move on Tanguy Ndombele with their flop record signing set to go to Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are close to a finalising a deal to sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution in the summer, with the fee expected to be about £6m with up to £2.5m in add-ons.

THE TIMES

Coaches operating in athletics with a restricted licence, or serving a limited suspension, could now be banned for life as part of a crackdown on sexual misconduct in the sport.

DAILY RECORD

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen admits he hasn't a clue how his new-look side will look when they come up against Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic striker Albian Ajeti has emerged as a transfer target for FC Basel.