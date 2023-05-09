Man Utd prepared to make Goncalo Ramos club's most expensive player - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are preparing to step up their interest in Goncalo Ramos with a potential record bid as part of a major summer rebuild.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to spend big this summer in order to secure their main transfer targets, with Barcelona winger Raphinha said to be high on their list.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David De Gea has agreed the terms of his new contract at Manchester United to stay beyond the current season.

Chelsea's decision to offer Mauricio Pochettino the permanent head coach job could help get N'Golo Kante's proposed contract renewal over the line.

THE SUN

Declan Rice's performance against Manchester United has seen the West Ham star rocket to the top of Erik ten Hag's summer shopping list.

Brighton are preparing a summer bid for Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

DAILY MAIL

Marco Silva has a £6m release fee in his Fulham contract amid interest in the Portuguese coach ahead of what is set to be a summer of managerial upheaval.

Chelsea are exploring ways to keep Joao Felix at the club on a permanent basis with Atletico Madrid continuing to demand £88m for the forward.

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports.

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hallmann has said it would take a bid in excess of £78m for the club to sell Randal Kolo Muani, amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Image: Randal Kolo Muani was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, scoring in their semi-final win over Morocco

Arsenal are hoping to announce Bukayo Saka's new contract before the end of the Premier League season.

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is considering a heartfelt request from the Gabon president to step out of international retirement.

THE TIMES

Aaron Ramsdale is set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract after playing a leading role in Arsenal's surprise title charge this season.

Dean Smith pulled his Leicester City players in for training on a planned day off after their disappointing defeat by Fulham.

THE ATHLETIC

Watford are in advanced talks with Valerien Ismael over becoming the club's new head coach.

Aston Villa want to strengthen their senior management structure by hiring former Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck.

DAILY RECORD

Kenny Barclay is to leave Rangers, as the finance director becomes the latest victim of a boardroom shakeup.