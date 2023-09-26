Manchester United plot move for Serge Gnabry; Arsenal want Eddie Nketiah-Ivan Toney swap - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are said to be preparing a shock January transfer swoop for former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry.

Arsenal legend David Seaman has admitted he is "puzzled" by Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale and install David Raya as his new No 1.

Borussia Dortmund are stalling over making a move to re-sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United due to concerns about his discipline, according to reports.

Sofyan Amrabat was just hours away from becoming a Liverpool player this summer.

THE SUN

Arsenal are set to offer a deal to swap Eddie Nketiah for Brentford's Ivan Toney in the January transfer window, a report claims.

Moses Itauma worries he may never get a Tyson Fury spar after he accidentally cursed some of Britain's top heavyweight crop.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to reconstruct his offer to buy Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have been handed Premier League approval for Infinite Athlete to become the club's new front of shirt sponsor.

Reading's cash crisis is under further scrutiny after the League One club were placed under a transfer embargo for failing to pay HMRC on time.

Aston Villa players have told club chiefs they are unhappy with this season's wet-look shirts, which they claim are weighing them down.

The Rugby World Cup is not certain to remain entirely free-to-air in the UK amid a radical shake-up of how it is both staged and broadcast.

Speculation is rising that Novak Djokovic will perform the role of motivational speaker in the Europe team room, as Luke Donald's side try to summon the relentless competitive spirit and energy of the tennis record-breaker to stop America from winning their first Ryder Cup on away soil in 30 years.

Padraig Harrington has warned that it is not only American fans who behave "awfully" at Ryder Cups, claiming that US players have told him that they have been the targets of abuse in matches held in Europe.

THE GUARDIAN

Sport England is to invest £15m in a "gamechanging" network of 59 professional safeguarding officers to protect children and young people across sport.

The Everton Football Club owner Farhad Moshiri received more than £400m from Alisher Usmanov companies in the run-up to the Russian billionaire being placed under sanctions, documents suggest, raising fresh questions about the financial ties between the two men.

DAILY MIRROR

FIFA has been accused of "shirking responsibility" by taking an "insane" approach towards the hosting of the 2026 World Cup.

Erik ten Hag organised a barbeque for the players and staff of Manchester United and their families on Sunday in a move which was warmly received by the dressing room.

Aaron Ramsdale has posted a telling riposte to Jamie Carragher after losing his place in the Arsenal side to David Raya.

Former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has revealed he rejected a move to Old Trafford due to the Red Devils' "style".

Andros Townsend thought he was about to secure another Premier League move this summer - only to be left distraught when an offer was scrapped at the 11th hour.

DAILY EXPRESS

Police have reportedly arrested a man who threatened to blow up the Parc des Princes during Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Marseille on Sunday evening