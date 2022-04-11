Arsenal transfer news: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves a top target for Mikel Arteta this summer

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is emerging as one of Arsenal's top summer transfer targets.

Signing a new central midfielder is one of the club's priorities in the upcoming window, and they are very interested in the 25-year-old.

However, Wolves value the Portugal international at between £50m and £60m - and the Gunners face stiff competition from other clubs.

Chief among those is Barcelona, who have considerable interest in him too, despite doubts over their financial clout in the next market.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also been interested in Neves this season, although Spurs signed midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in January and United's transfer plans are yet to be finalised considering they have not yet appointed a new permanent manager.

It means Arsenal are encouraged to pursue a deal for Neves after they were unable to sign a new central midfielder in January, having then made a considerable effort to strike a loan deal with Juventus for Arthur Melo.

They have also held an interest in Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

The Gunners want a new long-term partner for Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in midfield, with Granit Xhaka's future at the Emirates unclear beyond the summer given there is still interest from Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Arsenal also intend to sign a new number nine this summer after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in January, while they have also been scouting more attacking right wing-backs than their current options.

Lage: Player like Neves could fetch £100m

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage suggested last week a deal for the Portugal international would cost £100m - the same amount Man City spent to break the British transfer record to buy Jack Grealish last summer.

"I don't know if it's Man Utd or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us", said Lage, addressing the speculation surrounding one of his most key players.

"What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

"When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract.

"But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players."

