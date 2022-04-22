West Ham will not sell Declan Rice this summer even if he does not sign a new deal

West Ham United will not sell Declan Rice this summer even if he does not sign a new contract.

Rice has turned down several new deal offers and he is reported to be open to leaving this summer.

West Ham will not allow that to happen and they are in a strong position because Rice is effectively contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

His present deal runs out in the summer of 2024 but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year.

West Ham would be prepared to sell Rice for the right price in the summer of 2023 if he does not sign a new contract.

Rice joined West Ham when he was 14 after he was released by Chelsea. West Ham are away at Chelsea on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Three weeks ago, West Ham manager David Moyes said that Rice was worth at least £150m and reiterated that the midfielder not for sale.

When asked by Sky Sports if it just rumours regarding Rice leaving West Ham, and whether he's heard anything, Moyes said: "If I had heard something, I wouldn't tell you.

"But the best thing to say is that 'no we've not', and let me tell you, he's not for sale. So, that may shut down any questions about Declan, but we do expect questions on him because he's doing so well.

"Is he irreplaceable? Well, I had to sell Wayne Rooney early when I was at Everton. I thought Wayne was irreplaceable but what happens in football is you move on. That is what happens in football.

"Sometimes things like this do happen but we've got no intention of letting that happen at this present time here at West Ham."

Previously, when asked by reporters if £150m represented a true valuation of Rice, Moyes said: "If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be minimum but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it."

Moyes also believes Rice has been one of the best players for England over the last few months, adding: "I think he's been England's best performer from the Euros. The most consistent performer.

"Some of the players are now playing very well, Harry Kane for example, but if you looked at it from the start of the season to where we are now, I'd put Declan in that very high consistent bracket."

