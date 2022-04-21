Premier League betting: Back Michail Antonio to score in a West Ham win at Chelsea

Our tipster Jones Knows, who is 65.5 points in profit for the season, wants to back Michail Antonio to score in a West Ham win at Chelsea.

How did our bets do last time?

The dream ticket of both Harry Maguire and Gabriel scoring at 80/1 ended how most dreams end. In disappointment. Neither really threatened in the game despite plenty of chances to do so.

Being a goal and two corners away from a winner sounds a lot but the 13/2 on offer about over 2.5 goals in West Ham vs Burnley and the Clarets to win six or more corners probably deserved more than it got. Maxwell Cornet's shoddy finishing and Nick Pope's heroics in goal kept the goal count down whilst Burnley did more than enough attacking to force more than the four corners than they got. Them scoring the first goal was the killer blow. It was a loser I can take on the chin.

Onto this weekend...

P+L = +65.5

West Ham should fancy their chances of causing Chelsea a problem on Super Sunday, especially with a rested Michail Antonio fit to lead the line.

Antonio has had a full week to refresh ahead of a big week for the Hammers. He should be at full throttle here - and, as mentioned here before, his impact when well rested for West Ham is gigantic.

On the last 23 occasions where Antonio has had a rest period of seven days or more between games, West Ham have won 18 games, losing just two of those. Those defeats were a totally understandable defeat away at Manchester City and a 3-2 home defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day where Antonio scored and the Hammers won the expected goals battle in a positive performance.

Furthermore, Antonio's personal record after a break seems to spike. In those aforementioned 23 matches, the striker has racked up 19 goal involvements (10 goals, nine assists) suggesting that his performance level increases after being able to rest his overworked limbs.

Back him to score in a West Ham win at a gigantic price of 11/1 with Sky Bet.