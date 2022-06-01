Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland is more than a football match as the defender vowed to make his country proud.
Sky Sports Scotland reporter Luke Shanley takes a look at the national team's previous World Cup journeys and why reaching Qatar would be special...
Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko could not hold back the tears as he spoke on the eve of Ukraine's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.
Steve Clarke tells Sky Sports News Andy Robertson is ready to lead Scotland to victory in their World Cup play-off on Wednesday.
Ukrainian football journalist Volodymyr Zverov explains what Wednesday's World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland means to his country...
Scotland face Ukraine as they look to take a step closer to the World up but who should start at Hampden Park?
Jack Hendry has been supporting his Club Brugge team mate Eduard Sobol during the Ukraine crisis, but says that friendship will be forgotten for 90 minutes on Wednesday.
Relive Scotland's rollercoaster route to the World Cup play-offs that included several last-gasp goals, crucial wins and plenty of drama.
