Football Scotland Vs Ukraine

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Ukraine 01/06/22 8:30am

Zinchenko: WC play-off more than a game | We'll make Ukraine proud

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland is more than a football match as the defender vowed to make his country proud.
Scotland 01/06/22 6:05am

What does reaching the World Cup mean to Scotland?

Sky Sports Scotland reporter Luke Shanley takes a look at the national team's previous World Cup journeys and why reaching Qatar would be special...
Football 31/05/22 8:07pm

Tearful Zinchenko: Our dream is for the war to end

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko could not hold back the tears as he spoke on the eve of Ukraine's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.
Football 31/05/22 3:12pm

Clarke: Robertson ready for biggest game as Scotland captain

Steve Clarke tells Sky Sports News Andy Robertson is ready to lead Scotland to victory in their World Cup play-off on Wednesday.

Football 31/05/22 8:00am

'Emotional Ukraine will be ready for Scotland test'

Ukrainian football journalist Volodymyr Zverov explains what Wednesday's World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland means to his country...
Scotland 30/05/22 10:00am

Pick your Scotland XI to face Ukraine

Scotland face Ukraine as they look to take a step closer to the World up but who should start at Hampden Park?
Scotland 30/05/22 9:59am

Hendry: Ukraine will be up for play-off - but we want win just as much

Jack Hendry has been supporting his Club Brugge team mate Eduard Sobol during the Ukraine crisis, but says that friendship will be forgotten for 90 minutes on Wednesday.
Football 30/05/22 8:00am

Relive Scotland's route to the play-offs

Relive Scotland's rollercoaster route to the World Cup play-offs that included several last-gasp goals, crucial wins and plenty of drama.
Scotland 30/05/22 8:00am

Scotland's road to World Cup play-offs

With Scotland on the brink of reaching their first World Cup finals since 1998, we take a look back at the route to the play-offs.

Features
Image from Lionel Messi's PSG form: No longer the best in the world but still great as Argentina prepare for Wembley

How good is Messi now? Finding joy in his final act

Stats: What position should your team sign?

VOTE: Gillette Precision Play of the Season

©2022 Sky UK