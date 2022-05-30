Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup semi-final play-off: Jack Hendry will put friendship aside at Hampden Park

Scotland defender Jack Hendry has been supporting his Club Brugge team mate Eduard Sobol during the Ukraine crisis, but insists the friendship will be forgotten for 90 minutes at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.

The pair will come up against each other in the rearranged World Cup play-off knowing victory will set up a final showdown with Wales in Cardiff and leave them just one step away from Qatar.

For Sobol and his Ukraine team mates the match also holds greater significance, as they look to send a symbolic message making clear they will not bow to the Russian aggression that has cost thousands of lives, devastated cities across the country and sent millions scurrying for refuge abroad.

Hendry has huge sympathy for those caught up in the conflict, but he's also adamant Scotland qualifying for a first World since 1998 will mean just as much to the Scots as it would to the war-torn Ukrainians.

"Having him has given me an eye opener of what's happening in his own country and how it's affected him and his family," the 27-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I've been there to support him during that difficult time and obviously I hope he plays on Wednesday night, but I won't be wishing him any luck in the football match.

"I know how much it means to him and how much his team mates will be up for this game, but there's no doubt that us as a group of players from Scotland will match that and even more.

"We know how important it is to the county to try and achieve this, so come Wednesday it will be a friendship put aside for 90 minutes and it will be totally focused on the best team coming out at the end of it."

Hendry believes he is in the best place ahead of Scotland's final push for a World Cup place, having won the Belgian league title with Club Brugge.

"It's amazing winning a league and being part of that, you're on such a high," added the former Celtic defender.

"Coming into the camp I'm in a really good place and when you win these things it spurs you on to achieve more so for me personally it's a good time to have this game.

"For me, the pinnacle would be playing at the World Cup for my country."