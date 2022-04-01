World Cup 2022: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times for Qatar

England's World Cup opening game with Iran will take place on Monday November 21; Three Lions' clash with USA will be on Friday November 25; final group game against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine will be on Tuesday November 29; World Cup final is at 7pm on December 18
Friday 1 April 2022 20:11, UK
The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.
The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country against Ecuador.
England will also play on the opening day when they take on Iran. Gareth Southgate's team will then finish Group B with games against the USA on Friday November 25 and versus either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Tuesday November 29.
The knock-out stage begins on Saturday December 3.
The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.
The 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.
Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.
Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.
Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.
Group stage
Monday November 21
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick off 10am)
Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands
Group B: England vs Iran
Group B: USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Tuesday November 22
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Group C: Mexico vs Poland
Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia
Wednesday November 23
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group E: Germany vs Japan
Group F: Belgium vs Canada
Group F: Morocco vs Croatia
Thursday November 24
Group G: Brazil vs Serbia
Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs Ghana
Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea
Friday November 25
Group A: Qatar vs Senegal
Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador
Group B: England vs USA
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran
Saturday November 26
Group C: Argentina vs Mexico
Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs Denmark
Group D: Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Sunday November 27
Group E: Spain vs Germany
Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group F: Belgium vs Morocco
Group F: Croatia vs Canada
Monday November 28
Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland
Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay
Group H: South Korea vs Ghana
Tuesday November 29
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar
Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England
Group B: Iran vs USA
Wednesday November 30
Group C: Poland vs Argentina
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs France
Group D: UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
Thursday December 1
Group E: Japan vs Spain
Group E: Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium
Group F: Canada vs Morocco
Friday, December 2
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil
Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal
Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay
Round of 16
Saturday December 3
49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Sunday December 4
52 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
51 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Monday December 5
53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)
54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday December 6
55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday December 9
58 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)
Saturday December 10
60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday December 13
61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Wednesday December 14
62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Third-place play-off
Saturday December 17
63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
Final
Sunday December 18
64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)