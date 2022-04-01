World Cup 2022: Fixtures, schedule and kick-off times for Qatar

When and where is the 2022 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.

The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country against Ecuador.

England will also play on the opening day when they take on Iran. Gareth Southgate's team will then finish Group B with games against the USA on Friday November 25 and versus either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Tuesday November 29.

The knock-out stage begins on Saturday December 3.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

Image: Adidas unveil the Al Rihla match ball for World Cup Qatar 2022 (pic: Adidas)

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage

Monday November 21

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick off 10am)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands

Group B: England vs Iran

Group B: USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Group C: Mexico vs Poland

Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia

Wednesday November 23

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group E: Germany vs Japan

Group F: Belgium vs Canada

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia

Thursday November 24

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea

Friday November 25

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador

Group B: England vs USA

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran

Saturday November 26

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Group D: France vs Denmark

Group D: Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru

Sunday November 27

Group E: Spain vs Germany

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco

Group F: Croatia vs Canada

Monday November 28

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal

Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England

Group B: Iran vs USA

Wednesday November 30

Group C: Poland vs Argentina

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Group D: Tunisia vs France

Group D: UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark

Thursday December 1

Group E: Japan vs Spain

Group E: Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium

Group F: Canada vs Morocco

Friday, December 2

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 4

52 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

51 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Monday December 5

53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)

54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

Saturday December 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)

59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Third-place play-off

Saturday December 17

63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18

64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)