World Cup 2022 - Japan 1-1 Croatia AET (1-3 on pens): Croatia reach quarter-finals after Dominik Livakovic heroics in penalty shootout win

Japan vs Croatia. FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
Al Janoub StadiumAttendance42,523.
Match report as Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead; Ivan Perisic's header levelled for Croatia shortly after the break; Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties as the game went to a shootout for the first time at the 2022 World Cup; Croatia to face either Brazil or South Korea on Friday
Monday 5 December 2022 18:49, UK
Croatia have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan 3-1 on penalties - including three saves from Dominik Livakovic during the shootout - following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.
It was the first knockout game to play an additional half an hour in Qatar after a largely even 90 minutes as Japan looked to beat their third successive European opponent following shock wins against Germany and Spain in the group stages.
Both goals came either side of the break. Daizen Maeda (43) gave Japan the lead in the first half after some scrappy Croatian defending, before Ivan Perisic's (55) powerful header levelled shortly after the restart.
It was perhaps not a great surprise that the game went to extra-time - seven of Croatia's last eight knockout games at major tournaments have needed the added period, last losing to Spain in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 last summer.
Again, there was little to choose between the two sides during extra-time - Kaoru Mitoma and Lovro Majer going closest for their respective countries - and it deserved to be the lottery of penalties to separate the teams.
However, for all of their superb play throughout the tournament, three of Japan's penalties were poorly taken and easily saved by goalkeeper Livakovic. Croatia missed just one of their spot-kicks, scoring the other three to reach their third successive quarter-final stage.
It was an end-to-end opening at the Al Janoub Stadium. Shogo Taniguchi nodded just wide after a short corner before Maeda charged down Livakovic in a lively Japan start. There was then a goalmouth scramble at the other end, Shuichi Gonda denying Perisic before pouncing on the loose ball.
While Croatia continued to see the better of the possession - Perisic's header midway through the half glanced away from Andrej Kramaic at the back post - it was Japan who had the better chances.
Ito delivered a wonderful low cross into the area, but neither Maeda or Yuto Nagatomo could covert. Daichi Kamada then fired wide from close range.
Just before the break, Japan took a deserved lead. A short corner was worked to Ritsu Doan, who sent a superb cross into the area. It was nodded on in the middle and with Croatia unable to clear, allowed Maeda to stick a foot through and send the ball home.
Japan gave their opponents another scare early in the second half, but a moment of quality from Perisic saw Croatia level. Dejan Lovren delivered a deep cross, with the Tottenham striker powerfully nodding home past Gonda.
Both teams continued to trade blows with the goalkeepers made to work. Wataru Endo's shot from range forced a fingertip save from Livakovic. Luka Modric then sent a thunderous volley goalwards, but a leaping Gonda kept his superb effort out.
Soon, Croatia began to exert control as their tournament experience came to the fore. Ante Budimir nodded a few efforts wide, with Perisic's left-footed effort also deflected past the post.
However, neither side were able to add another as the game headed into the first period of extra time of the 2022 World Cup.
Neither side wanted to give anything away in the first 15 minutes, but Brighton's Mitoma created a wonderful chance out of nothing. He stormed down the field, almost covering the whole pitch, but his eventual effort was seen away expertly by Livakovic.
There was more energy in the second period of extra time - Lovro Majer firing wide of the target with the final kick - but neither side were able to find another goal, sending the game to penalties.
But it was a poor showing from Japan during the shootout. Only Takuma Asano scored as Livakovic saved Minamino, Mitoma and Maya Yoshida's spot kicks. Marko Livaja hit the post in Croatia's only miss as Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty to see his team through.
Croatia's win now sets up a quarter-final meeting with Brazil or South Korea on Friday; kick-off 3pm. The winner of that fixture will face either the Netherlands or Argentina in the semi-finals on Tuesday December 13; kick-off 7pm.
Japan: Gonda (7), Taniguchi (7), Endo (7), Doan (7), Morita (6), Nagatomo (6), Ito (7), Kamada (7), Tomiyasu (7), Yoshida (7), Maeda (7).
Subs used: Mitoma (7), Asano (7), Sakai 96), Minamino (6), Tanaka (n/a).
Croatia: Livakovic (8), Barisic (6), Perisic (7), Lovren (7), Kovacic (6), Kramaric (6), Modric (7), Brozovic (7), Petkovic (7), Gvardiol (7), Juranovic (7).
Subs used: Budimir (7), Pasalic (7), Majer (7), Vlasic (6), Orsic (n/a), Livaja (n/a).
Player of the match: Dominik Livakovic.
Japan's penalties were nervous. Tentative. But two of those stopped by Livakovic were bound for the corner. The total post-shot expected-goal value of those four penalties was over three. Only one beat him. These were good stops by the Croatia goalkeeper.
For all the talk of Croatian experience, the biggest names - Modric, Perisic and Kovacic - had already been substituted. It fell to their 27-year-old goalkeeper, playing in his first World Cup knockout game, to make the difference.
Livakovic had faced 54 career penalties before this match, with a conversion rate of 74 per cent against him. The average conversion rate is around 78 per cent, similar to that of the Japan goalkeeper Gonda. The stats were on his side. Livakovic backed it up.