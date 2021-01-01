World Cup Fixtures

March 2021

Wednesday 31st March

Grenada 1 0 00:00 US Virgin Islands FT
Paraguay P P 00:15 Colombia
Barbados 1 0 00:30 Anguilla FT
Bermuda 5 0 01:00 Aruba FT
Brazil P P 01:30 Argentina
Peru P P 02:00 Venezuela
Armenia 0 0 17:00 Romania
Andorra 0 0 19:45 Hungary
Austria 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 19:45 France
England 0 0 19:45 Poland
Germany 0 0 19:45 North Macedonia
Greece 0 0 19:45 Georgia
Liechtenstein 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Lithuania 0 0 19:45 Italy
Moldova 0 0 19:45 Israel
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Bulgaria
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Albania
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Faroe Islands
Spain 0 0 19:45 Kosovo
Ukraine 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan

June 2021

Wednesday 2nd June

Cayman Islands 0 0 00:00 Aruba
Cuba 0 0 00:00 British Virgin Islands
Dominica 0 0 00:00 Anguilla
Montserrat 0 0 00:00 US Virgin Islands
Puerto Rico 0 0 00:00 Bahamas

Thursday 3rd June

Australia 0 0 00:00 Kuwait
Bahrain 0 0 00:00 Cambodia
Bangladesh 0 0 00:00 Afghanistan
India 0 0 00:00 Qatar
Iran 0 0 00:00 Hong Kong
Japan 0 0 00:00 Myanmar
Korea DPR 0 0 00:00 Sri Lanka
Korea Republic 0 0 00:00 Turkmenistan
Nepal 0 0 00:00 Chinese Taipei
Palestine 0 0 00:00 Singapore
Saudi Arabia 0 0 00:00 Yemen
Thailand 0 0 00:00 Indonesia
U.A.E 0 0 00:00 Malaysia
Argentina 0 0 20:00 Chile
Bolivia 0 0 20:00 Venezuela
Brazil 0 0 20:00 Ecuador
Peru 0 0 20:00 Colombia
Uruguay 0 0 20:00 Paraguay

Friday 4th June

Antigua and Barbuda 0 0 00:00 Grenada
Dominican Republic 0 0 00:00 Barbados
Guatemala 0 0 00:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Nicaragua 0 0 00:00 Belize
St. Kitts and Nevis 0 0 00:00 Guyana
Suriname 0 0 00:00 Bermuda

Saturday 5th June

Anguilla 0 0 00:00 Panama
Aruba 0 0 00:00 Canada
Bahamas 0 0 00:00 Trinidad and Tobago
British Virgin Islands 0 0 00:00 Curacao
Turks and Caicos Islands 0 0 00:00 Haiti
US Virgin Islands 0 0 00:00 El Salvador

Monday 7th June

Australia 0 0 00:00 Chinese Taipei
Bangladesh 0 0 00:00 India
Iran 0 0 00:00 Bahrain
Iraq 0 0 00:00 Cambodia
Japan 0 0 00:00 Tajikistan
Korea Republic 0 0 00:00 Korea DPR
Kyrgyzstan 0 0 00:00 Mongolia
Lebanon 0 0 00:00 Sri Lanka
Nepal 0 0 00:00 Jordan
Oman 0 0 00:00 Qatar
U.A.E 0 0 00:00 Thailand
Uzbekistan 0 0 00:00 Singapore
Vietnam 0 0 00:00 Indonesia

Tuesday 8th June

Barbados 0 0 00:00 Dominica
Bermuda 0 0 00:00 Cayman Islands
Canada 0 0 00:00 Suriname
Curacao 0 0 00:00 Guatemala
El Salvador 0 0 00:00 Antigua and Barbuda
Grenada 0 0 00:00 Montserrat
Guyana 0 0 00:00 Puerto Rico
Haiti 0 0 00:00 Nicaragua
Panama 0 0 00:00 Dominican Republic
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0 00:00 Cuba
Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 00:00 St. Kitts and Nevis
Chile 0 0 20:00 Bolivia
Colombia 0 0 20:00 Argentina
Ecuador 0 0 20:00 Peru
Paraguay 0 0 20:00 Brazil
Venezuela 0 0 20:00 Uruguay

Friday 11th June

Afghanistan 0 0 00:00 Oman
Cambodia 0 0 00:00 Iran
Hong Kong 0 0 00:00 Iraq
Indonesia 0 0 00:00 U.A.E
Kuwait 0 0 00:00 Jordan
Malaysia 0 0 00:00 Vietnam
Myanmar 0 0 00:00 Kyrgyzstan
Nepal 0 0 00:00 Australia
Singapore 0 0 00:00 Saudi Arabia
Sri Lanka 0 0 00:00 Korea Republic
Turkmenistan 0 0 00:00 Lebanon
Yemen 0 0 00:00 Uzbekistan

Tuesday 15th June

Australia 0 0 00:00 Jordan
Bahrain 0 0 00:00 Hong Kong
Bangladesh 0 0 00:00 Oman
Chinese Taipei 0 0 00:00 Kuwait
India 0 0 00:00 Afghanistan
Iran 0 0 00:00 Iraq
Japan 0 0 00:00 Kyrgyzstan
Korea DPR 0 0 00:00 Turkmenistan
Korea Republic 0 0 00:00 Lebanon
Palestine 0 0 00:00 Yemen
Saudi Arabia 0 0 00:00 Uzbekistan
Tajikistan 0 0 00:00 Myanmar
Thailand 0 0 00:00 Malaysia
U.A.E 0 0 00:00 Vietnam

September 2021

Wednesday 1st September

Kazakhstan 0 0 15:00 Ukraine
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Scotland
Faroe Islands 0 0 19:45 Israel
France 0 0 19:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Latvia 0 0 19:45 Gibraltar
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Azerbaijan
Malta 0 0 19:45 Cyprus
Moldova 0 0 19:45 Austria
Norway 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Republic of Ireland
Russia 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Slovenia 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
Turkey 0 0 19:45 Montenegro

Thursday 2nd September

Georgia 0 0 17:00 Kosovo
Andorra 0 0 19:45 San Marino
Czech Republic 0 0 19:45 Belarus
Estonia 0 0 19:45 Belgium
Hungary 0 0 19:45 England
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Romania
Italy 0 0 19:45 Bulgaria
Liechtenstein 0 0 19:45 Germany
Lithuania 0 0 19:45 Northern Ireland
North Macedonia 0 0 19:45 Armenia
Poland 0 0 19:45 Albania
Sweden 0 0 19:45 Spain
Bolivia 0 0 20:00 Colombia
Chile 0 0 20:00 Brazil
Ecuador 0 0 20:00 Paraguay
Peru 0 0 20:00 Uruguay
Venezuela 0 0 20:00 Argentina

Saturday 4th September

Cyprus 0 0 14:00 Russia
Finland 0 0 17:00 Kazakhstan
Latvia 0 0 17:00 Norway
Republic of Ireland 0 0 17:00 Azerbaijan
Serbia 0 0 17:00 Luxembourg
Slovenia 0 0 17:00 Malta
Ukraine 0 0 17:00 France
Faroe Islands 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Gibraltar 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Israel 0 0 19:45 Austria
Netherlands 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Moldova
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Croatia

Sunday 5th September

Belarus 0 0 14:00 Wales
Albania 0 0 17:00 Hungary
Bulgaria 0 0 17:00 Lithuania
England 0 0 17:00 Andorra
Iceland 0 0 17:00 North Macedonia
Belgium 0 0 19:45 Czech Republic
Germany 0 0 19:45 Armenia
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Greece
Romania 0 0 19:45 Liechtenstein
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Poland
Spain 0 0 19:45 Georgia
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Italy

Tuesday 7th September

Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Portugal
Austria 0 0 19:45 Scotland
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Croatia 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Israel
Faroe Islands 0 0 19:45 Moldova
France 0 0 19:45 Finland
Montenegro 0 0 19:45 Latvia
Netherlands 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Norway 0 0 19:45 Gibraltar
Republic of Ireland 0 0 19:45 Serbia
Russia 0 0 19:45 Malta
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Cyprus
Argentina 0 0 20:00 Bolivia
Brazil 0 0 20:00 Peru
Colombia 0 0 20:00 Chile
Paraguay 0 0 20:00 Venezuela
Uruguay 0 0 20:00 Ecuador

Wednesday 8th September

Armenia 0 0 17:00 Liechtenstein
Albania 0 0 19:45 San Marino
Belarus 0 0 19:45 Belgium
Greece 0 0 19:45 Sweden
Hungary 0 0 19:45 Andorra
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Germany
Italy 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Spain
North Macedonia 0 0 19:45 Romania
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Poland 0 0 19:45 England
Wales 0 0 19:45 Estonia

October 2021

Thursday 7th October

Ecuador 0 0 20:00 Bolivia
Paraguay 0 0 20:00 Argentina
Peru 0 0 20:00 Chile
Uruguay 0 0 20:00 Colombia

