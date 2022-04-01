World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, schedule, kick-off times, final for Qatar tournament

World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18; 32 teams to compete in eight groups; England to take on Iran on the opening day of the tournament; Germany and Spain grouped together
Friday 1 April 2022 20:06, UK
From key dates to kick-off times, here's all you need to know about this year's tournament.
The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.
The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.
England will also feature on the first day with their Group B match against Iran scheduled to take place just eight days after the Premier League shuts down.
Were either Wales or Scotland to reach the finals via the play-offs, they would play England on November 28 in Group B.
The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.
29 of the 32 nations who will appear at the tournament are now known.
As hosts, Qatar received automatic qualification to next year's tournament.
Four-time World Cup winners Germany were the first team to guarantee a spot through the qualification process in Europe, while Brazil - the most successful national team in World Cup history with five trophies - secured swift qualification as one of the top four teams in South America's groups.
England secured their place in November by topping their qualifying group.
Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache.
Mexico and the United States also qualified for the World Cup in their final qualifier, and Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon were among the final countries to book their places at Qatar 2022. Sadio Mane scored the winning kick as Senegal beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties, with Mo Salah among the Egyptian players to miss their spot-kicks.
In Europe, Portugal and Poland progressed to the finals after winning their play-off finals against North Macedonia and Sweden respectively. The third and final European play-off, which will feature Wales against Scotland or Ukraine, has been delayed until June.
Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will be at the World Cup as play-off winners.
Meanwhile, the intercontinental play-offs will be contested on 13-14 June in Qatar with Australia or UAE or Peru plus Costa Rica or New Zealand taking the two remaining places.
UEFA and Intercontinental play-offs:
Because Scotland and Wales have been pitched in the same path, it means Scotland and Wales will play each other for a place at next year's World Cup if Scotland progress past Ukraine in their delayed play-off semi-final.
The 2022 World Cup will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.
Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.
Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.
Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.
Group stage
Monday November 21
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick off 10am)
Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands
Group B: England vs Iran
Group B: USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Tuesday November 22
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Group C: Mexico vs Poland
Group D: France vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia
Wednesday November 23
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group E: Germany vs Japan
Group F: Belgium vs Canada
Group F: Morocco vs Croatia
Thursday November 24
Group G: Brazil vs Serbia
Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs Ghana
Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea
Friday November 25
Group A: Qatar vs Senegal
Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador
Group B: England vs USA
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran
Saturday November 26
Group C: Argentina vs Mexico
Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs Denmark
Group D: Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru
Sunday November 27
Group E: Spain vs Germany
Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Group F: Belgium vs Morocco
Group F: Croatia vs Canada
Monday November 28
Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland
Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay
Group H: South Korea vs Ghana
Tuesday November 29
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar
Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England
Group B: Iran vs USA
Wednesday November 30
Group C: Poland vs Argentina
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs France
Group D: UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark
Thursday December 1
Group E: Japan vs Spain
Group E: Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium
Group F: Canada vs Morocco
Friday, December 2
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil
Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal
Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay
Round of 16
Saturday December 3
49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Sunday December 4
52 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
51 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Monday December 5
53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3pm)
54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday December 6
55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday December 9
58 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)
Saturday December 10
60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3pm)
59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday December 13
61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
Wednesday December 14
62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Third-place play-off
Saturday December 17
63 - Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)
Final
Sunday December 18
64 - Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)
FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the United Kingdom).
Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knockout-round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).
The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time)
The group games will take place across eight stadia: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium.
The Premier League has confirmed key dates for the 2022/23 campaign, with the season adjusted to accommodate a World Cup that takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.
The season will start a week earlier than normal on August 6 2022, with 16 matchdays taking place up to the weekend of November 12/13, before the tournament kicks off on November 21.
The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.
The final match round of the 2022/23 season will be played on May 28 2023.
July 30 - Scottish Premiership season starts along with the EFL Championship, League One and League Two.
August 6 - Premier League season starts.
November 12-13 - Final round of Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership matches before the World Cup.
November 21 - World Cup starts.
December 2 - Final set of group stage matches.
December 3-6 - The round of 16 starts.
December 9-10 - The quarter-finals.
December 10 - The Championship resumes.
December 13-14 - World Cup semi-finals.
December 17 - The Scottish Premiership resumes.
December 18 - World Cup final.
December 26 - The Premier League resumes.