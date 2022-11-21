 Skip to content
Senegal vs Netherlands. FIFA World Cup Group A.

Al Thumama StadiumAttendance41,721.

Senegal 0

    Netherlands 2

    • C Gakpo (84th minute)
    • D Klaassen (99th minute)

    World Cup 2022 - Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen get Dutch off to winning start

    Match report as late Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen goals give Netherlands victory against Senegal in their Group A encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium; Ecuador beat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the other Group A game on the opening night of the 2022 World Cup

    Monday 21 November 2022 18:10, UK

    Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the opening goal
    Image: Cody Gakpo celebrates his goal against Senegal

    Late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen gave Netherlands victory against Senegal in their opening Group A match of the 2022 World Cup.

    Gakpo made a perfectly timed run to head home a beautifully weighted cross from Frenkie de Jong, before Klaassen tapped home to seal the win deep into injury time.

    De Jong had a chance to give the Dutch a first-half lead but was crowded out before Ismaila Sarr at the other end had a long-range shot diverted away from goal by Virgil van Dijk.

    Van Dijk should have given Netherlands the lead with a free header from a second half corner, but the centre-back was unable to keep his effort down.

    Vincent Janssen and Pape Abou Cisse in action at Al Thumama Stadium
    Image: Vincent Janssen and Pape Abou Cisse in action at Al Thumama Stadium

    Boulaye Dia then forced an excellent save from debutant Andries Noppert, who got down well to tip a rasping shot past his near post.

    But just as it looked like both teams were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils, Gakpo beat the offside trap and headed Netherlands into the lead.

    And Klaassen was on hand to convert from close range after Edouard Mendy spilled a Memphis Depay shot to give Netherlands all three points against the African champions at the Al Thumama Stadium.

    What the result means

    Netherlands face Ecuador in their second group game on Friday, November 25, at 4pm, with Senegal playing host-nation Qatar earlier the same day at 1pm.

    The winners of Group A will face the runners-up from Group B, containing England, Wales, USA and Iran. The runner-up in Group A will face the winners of Group B.

