World Cup 2022 - France 2-0 Morocco: Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani on target as Didier Deschamps' side reach final

France set up a World Cup final showdown against Argentina as Randal Kolo Muani's goal 44 seconds after coming off the bench helped secure a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the last four.

Reigning champions France, seeking to become the first side to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962, took the lead after only five minutes when defender Theo Hernandez finished acrobatically from close range.

Morocco, the first African side in history to contest a World Cup semi-final following historic wins over Spain and Portugal, were roared on by another partisan crowd at Al Bayt Stadium and subjected France to heavy pressure, with Jawad El Yamiq striking the post as they fought valiantly to draw level.

But France showed their tournament pedigree, defending resolutely then seizing their chance to kill the game when Kolo Muani slid home Kylian Mbappe's deflected effort at the far post in the 79th minute, his first international goal leaving the Moroccans heartbroken.

France now face Argentina, who beat Croatia 3-0 in the other semi-final on Tuesday, in Sunday's final as they seek to defend their crown in a contest which pits Mbappe against PSG team-mate Lionel Messi, while Morocco have to settle for a third-place play-off to conclude their outstanding tournament.

How France fought to victory

Morocco boss Walid Regragui had opted to switch to a back five but his plans were immediately disrupted when centre-back Nayef Aguerd, listed as a starter having missed the win over Portugal through injury, was forced to withdraw before kick-off.

France immediately capitalised on the upheaval, their early goal created by the excellent Antoine Griezmann as an El Yamik error allowed him to cut the ball back for Mbappe, whose shot was blocked before falling to Hernandez to convert.

Hernandez's well-taken strike made him the first opposition player to score past Morocco, who had kept four clean sheets in the previous five games at the tournament, and the Atlas Lions sought an immediate response at the other end.

Image: Theo Hernandez and team-mate Olivier Giroud celebrate France taking the lead

Azzedine Ounahi drew a fine save from Hugo Lloris with a long-range effort and Hakim Ziyech dragged another shot wide, but France then went close themselves when Olivier Giroud fired against the post from Ibrahima Konate's long pass.

Morocco were dealt another blow in the aftermath of that Giroud opportunity when Romain Saiss, Aguerd's usual centre-back partner and another injury doubt before the game, had to be taken off.

Still, though, Morocco continued to cause France problems, particularly down the right flank, where Hernandez was often left exposed by Mbappe's advanced positioning, leaving him struggling to deal with the twin threat of Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi.

Morocco had a penalty appeal waved away, with Sofiane Boufal deemed to have fouled Hernandez rather than the other way around, but France continued to threaten at the other end, with the early goal forcing Morocco to take more risks.

Image: Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq struck the post with an overhead kick

Aurelien Tchouameni, scorer of France's opener against England, created two opportunities in quick succession for Mbappe and Giroud, but it was Morocco who went closest before the break, El Yamiq's overhead kick coming back off the post following a corner.

Regragui's side finished the first half strongly and picked up where they left off in the second, pinning France back and, for the first time in the tournament, dominating possession, but their opponents proved difficult to break down.

Konate was particularly impressive having started in place of Dayot Upamecano, who was ruled out due to illness along with Adrien Rabiot, and France were also helped at times by Morocco's lack of ruthlessness in the box.

Image: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Theo Hernandez

At one point, substitute Abderrazak Hamdallah looked primed to score but took too long to get his shot off, with France's second goal arriving not long afterwards as Kolo Muani, who had just replaced Ousmane Dembele, and only got his call-up to the squad following a late injury to Christopher Nkunku, sparking wild celebrations.

Morocco kept fighting, the brilliant Ounahi firing over in stoppage time, then seeing a deflected effort fall to Hamdallah, who again failed to capitalise, but in the end it proved a step too far for the Atlas Lions, who can be proud of their efforts nonetheless.