World Cup 2022 - Netherlands 3-1 USA: Goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries prove too much for Americans in last-16 clash

Denzel Dumfries starred as the Netherlands saw off a spirited second half from USA to win their last-16 tie 3-1 and book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

First-half goals from Memphis Depay (10) and Daley Blind (45+1), swept home in similar fashion from Dumfries crosses, put the Dutch in control but USA forced both the Inter Milan defender and Cody Gakpo to clear off the line before Haji Wright produced an "impossible" 76th-minute finish to set up a big finale.

Standout performer Dumfries ended their hopes of a dramatic turnaround, though, volleying in Blind's cross in the 83rd minute to secure the victory.

USA had been boosted by Christian Pulisic being passed fit to play but the Chelsea forward wasted a glorious opening just three minutes in, shooting at Andries Noppert when clean through.

From then on, the Netherlands soaked up pressure well through the first half and repeatedly threatened on the counter-attack - an effective tactical ploy from Dutch boss Louis van Gaal, whose sole defeat in his 11 World Cup matches in charge to date came on penalties against Argentina in 2014.

USA opened the game up after the break but came out on the wrong end of the chaos. Their youthful side will have to take their learnings from Qatar into the 2026 World Cup, when they will be joint-hosts.

As for the Netherlands - into the last eight for the fifth time in their last six World Cups - they will now turn their attentions to facing the winner of Argentina vs Australia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 7pm on Friday December 9.

How the Netherlands booked their quarter-final spot

From the very first whistle, the Netherlands backed off and allowed USA to have possession. It almost backfired when Pulisic was played in and should have converted a one-on-one in the early moments of the match, but the opening goal showed the threat of Van Gaal's side when they accelerate up the pitch in possession.

Dumfries' precision cutback for Depay was clinically converted at the end of an excellent team move of 20 passes to put the Dutch ahead against the early run of play.

Image: Memphis Depay celebrates with Cody Gakpo after opening the scoring for the Netherlands against USA

Throughout the rest of the half, the Netherlands invited USA on but, with their opponents struggling to pick the passes through the lines, it was the side in orange most threatening, with Blind shooting over and Depay firing across goal at the end of swift counter-attacks which exposed the lack of pace at the heart of the Americans' defence.

Team news Netherlands were unchanged from the side which beat Qatar in their final group game.

USA made two changes from their win over Iran with Walker Zimmerman and Jesus Ferreira coming in for Cameron Carter-Vickers and the injured Josh Sargent. Christian Pulisic was fit to start.

Noppert saved well from a Yunus Musah drive as USA began to build some momentum towards the end of the half but the underdogs were hit by a hammer blow on the stroke of half-time, when Blind converted a carbon copy finish of Depay's opener from another Dumfries' centre.

Image: Daley Blind celebrates his goal with his father, Danny, and fellow scorer Memphis Depay

USA came flying out of the blocks in the second half as they attempted to get back into the tie. Sub Giovanni Reyna saw a shot cleared off the line by Gakpo, Pulisic hit the target and Weston McKennie shot over as they threw bodies forward - but at the other end Matt Turner was forced into a sharp stop at his near post from a miscued clearance from Walker Zimmerman, with the game opening up.

The USA keeper later pulled off a super double-save to parry Blind's shot from the edge of the box and then palm away Depay's follow-up and there was soon desperate defending at the other end when Dumfries scrambled away Wright's goal-bound shot after Steven Bergwijn's awful back pass was intercepted.

Wright had his goal just two minutes later though, somehow scooping the ball up and over Noppert from Pulisic's low cross. ""I don't know how he does that," exclaimed Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Soccer Saturday. "It hits the back of his foot and and loops and loops into the back of the net. It's impossible! He couldn't do it if he tried!"

Depay and Pulisic saw chances come and go as a grandstand finish ramped up - but Dumfries ended USA's hopes of a dramatic turnaround when he tucked away Blind's cross. He was involved in so many key moments in the match and deserved to cap off the win which sends the Netherlands into the next round.

Opta stats - Dutch delight as Van Gaal and Depay rise up rankings