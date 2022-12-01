World Cup 2022 - Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Four-time tournament winners exit at group stage again

Germany suffered a second consecutive World Cup group-stage exit despite a thrilling 4-2 win over Costa Rica on a night of sensational Group E drama in Qatar.

After collecting just one point from their opening two games, four-time world champions Germany - who also exited at the group stage in 2018 - knew only a victory at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday night would give them any chance of progressing to the last 16.

But despite securing the result they needed, Japan scored a controversial winner to beat Spain and send Hansi Flick's side out of the tournament due to the Spaniards' superior goal difference.

Image: VAR in the Japan-Spain game deemed the ball remained in play for Japan to score their winning goal, which knocked Germany out

Player ratings Costa Rica: Navas (7), Duarte (6), Waston (6), Vargas (6), Fuller (6), Borges (6), Tejeda (7), Oviedo (6), Aguilera (6), Campbell (6), Venegas (6).



Subs: Salas (6), Bennette (6), Matarrita (6), Contreras (n/a), Wilson (n/a).



Germany: Neuer (6), Kimmich (7), Sule (6), Rudiger (6), Raum (7), Gundogan (6), Goretzka (6), Gnabry (8), Musiala (8), Sane (7), Muller (6).



Subs: Klostermann (6), Fullkrug (7), Gotze (6), Havertz (8), Ginter (n/a).



Player of the match: Kai Havertz.

Big moments in the game... 10 mins: Gnabry opens the scoring for Germany with fine header

42 mins: Neuer makes a brilliant save to deny Fuller after Rudiger's mistake

58 mins: Tejeda stuns Germany by smashing in equaliser for Costa Rica

61-67 mins: Germany hit the post three times, twice through Musiala and once through Rudiger

70 mins: Costa Rica take sensational lead through Neuer own goal

73 mins: Havertz makes it 2-2 to give Germany hope

85 mins: Havertz scores again to put Germany back in front

89 mins: Fullkrug makes it 4-2 to Germany but Hansi Flick's side crash out

Serge Gnabry's early header (10) appeared to have set Germany on the way to a comfortable three points, but a second-half strike from Yeltsin Tejeda (58) and a Manuel Neuer own goal (70) remarkably put Costa Rica in pole position to qualify for the last 16 and raised the incredible possibility of both Germany and Spain going out.

But the drama did not end there. Germany substitute and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz turned the game around again with a well-taken double (73 & 85) before fellow substitute Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-2 in the 89th minute. The victory was not enough though as the 2014 tournament winners finished third in Group E, with Spain and Japan above them.

The game also made history as France's Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a match at the men's World Cup. Assistants Neuza Back from Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico made it an all-female on-field team.

Image: Referee Stephanie Frappart and assistants Neuza Back (L) and Karen Diaz Medina warm up before the game at Al Bayt Stadium

Thursday's thrilling finale as it happened 7.10pm UK time – Gnabry gives Germany a fast start but they need Spain to beat Japan.

7.11pm - Morata heads in Spain’s opener. Germany move above Japan in the live table into second place.

8.04pm - Doan drives in an equaliser for Japan. They move level with Germany on points, goal difference, goals scored – but are ahead on head-to-head record

8.06pm - Tanaka bundles in another Japan goal to lead Spain 2-1. Japan move top of group, Spain second and Germany third and going out on goal difference.

8.14pm – Tejeda scores an equaliser for Costa Rica, who go up to third in the table, behind Spain on goal difference. Germany sit bottom.

8.26pm - Vargas puts Costa Rica ahead vs Germany – and incredibly Germany and Spain are going home with Japan top and Costa Rica sitting second.

8.29pm - Havertz almost instantly equalises for Germany. They’re still bottom of the group but Spain move back above Costa Rica on goal difference

8.41pm - Havertz puts Germany back in front. Germany move up to third in the group. They need Spain to equalise against group leaders Japan and they will go above Japan on goals scored

8.46pm – Fullkrug adds another for Germany – but that doesn’t change their situation. They still need a Spain equaliser.

Japan finish top of Group E with six points, meaning they will face Group F runners-up Croatia in the last 16 on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Spain finish second on four points, ahead of Germany on goal difference, and will face Group F winners Morocco in the last 16 on Tuesday, kicking off at 3pm.

Costa Rica finish bottom of Group E on three points and, like Germany, exit the competition.

How Germany's fightback ended in disappointment

Germany's night started in encouraging fashion when Gnabry made the back of the net ripple after just 10 minutes. David Raum was the creator on Germany's left-hand side, and his cross was expertly steered into the far corner by the Bayern Munich forward.

Germany were dominant and Leon Goretzka almost scored at the back post only for his header to be turned away by Keylor Navas, before the impressive Jamal Musiala masterfully tip-toed his way into the Costa Rica area but pushed his effort wide.

Team news Germany made one change with Leroy Sane replacing defender Thilo Kehrer as boss Hansi Flick selected a more attacking line-up.



Thomas Muller kept his place despite Niclas Fullkrug's late equaliser against Spain.



Costa Rica head coach Luis Fernando Suarez made three changes with Juan Pablo Vargas replacing suspended defender Francisco Calvo.



Brandon Aguilera and Johan Venegas also came into the starting XI. Gerson Torres and Anthony Contreras dropped to the bench.

Image: Serge Gnabry gave Germany a 10th-minute lead

Despite being in complete control, Germany had Manuel Neuer - making his 19th outing at the World Cup to become the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the history of the competition - to thank for keeping them ahead at the interval.

Raum and Antonio Rudiger failed to deal with a long ball, allowing Keysher Fuller through, but his powerful effort on goal was brilliantly palmed over by the veteran German stopper.

Frappart becomes first female referee at men's World Cup France's Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a match at the men's World Cup after taking charge of Thursday's clash between Costa Rica and Germany.



The 38-year-old led an all-female on-field team for the Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium, with Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina selected as her assistants.



FIFA named three female referees on its list of 36 for the competition, with Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita also in Qatar.

At half-time - and with Spain 1-0 up following Alvaro Morata's strike - Germany were on course for a last-16 tie against Morocco. But that dramatically changed within minutes of the restart when Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka fired Japan into the lead. And it would get worse for the Germans when Yeltsin Tejeda scored his first international goal after 57 minutes to draw Costa Rica level.

In a frenetic response, Germany hit Navas' left-hand post on three occasions - twice by Musiala and also by Rudiger - before Costa Rica did the unthinkable and scored a second. Juan Pablo Vargas bundled the ball home from a free-kick to send Costa Rica wild and on the verge of following Japan into the knockout stages, with Spain joining Germany in departing the competition.

Image: Yeltsin Tejeda pounced on a rebound to equalise for Costa Rica

But a topsy-turvy night took another twist when substitute Havertz hauled Germany level after he converted Niclas Fullkrug's cross three minutes later. And then, with five minutes remaining, Havertz had his second, turning home Gnabry's pass to restore Germany's lead.

Fullkrug then survived a VAR check to net his side's fourth before 10 minutes of stoppage time ensued, with Germany hoping Spain could rescue a late equaliser against Japan - a result that would see them progress.

But Japan held on to seal a famous win against Spain and send Germany out of the World Cup - four years after they fell at the first hurdle as defending champions in Russia - on a dark night for one of the world's great football superpowers.

Image: Germany substitute Kai Havertz turned the game around with a quickfire double

Flick: Germany need to train differently

Germany head coach Hansi Flick said: "In the first half I was disappointed and very angry at my team and how we allowed the opponent to come back. We wanted to score three or four goals in the first half but then we made mistakes.

"But the tournament was not decided today for us. We did not have any efficiency at this tournament and that is why we were eliminated.

"If you know me and my team, I know we can get up quickly and recover from that.

"We will work on a future that is very important and very decisive, and we will see how we can implement our idea. In light of the European Championship, it is difficult to talk about that right now after elimination.

"Now we need to assess our work during the World Cup, and head into a different direction. This is the next step we are going to undertake and we will do that very soon.

"For the future of German football, we need to train differently.

"For years we've been talking about new goalkeepers and wingbacks, but what was always good was that we defended well. We need the basics to be right."

Suarez: Costa Rica can hold heads high

Costa Rica head coach Luis Fernando Suarez said: "In this World Cup, we showed what Costa Rica are. I am very calm that we can leave with our heads high. I am so proud of this squad, they are so special. I am so proud of them, more than ever before.

"I leave with a feeling of sadness, not because we lost but that we are leaving. It's tough to experience this as a coach, even more so in the World Cup.

"The most important thing is there is so much room for improvement. In the next four years there are things we need to change, but we need to build on everything we have done in the past few years."

Japan's controversial winner in pictures

The goal that ended up sending Germany home...

Image: The ball appeared to be over the line before Japan's Kaoru Mitoma cut it back to Ao Tanaka for the second goal

Image: Mitoma was meeting a Ritsu Doan cross at the byline

Image: VAR ruled in favour of Japan, saying the curvature of the ball had not crossed the line

Germany's tournament woes continue - Opta stats

