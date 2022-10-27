World Cup 2022 state of play: Live group tables, results and fixtures in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November and we bring you the live schedule, tables and results...

The tournament begins on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium when Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A.

England will play on the second day when they take on Iran. Gareth Southgate's team will then finish Group B with games against the USA on Friday November 25 and Wales on Tuesday November 29 following Wales' progression via the play-offs.

The knock-out stage starts on Saturday December 3.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, one week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

You can keep track of all the group tables, upcoming fixtures and live results below...

Route to final

The stadiums

All fixtures & results

Group A

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group B

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group C

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group D

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group E

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group F

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group G

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group H

Results

Table

Fixtures

What are England and Wales' potential route to the final?*

If England/Wales win Group B....

Sunday December 4 - Last 16: England/Wales vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Saturday December 10 - Quarter-final: England/Wales vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Wednesday December 14 - Semi-final: England/Wales vs Belgium (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 - Final: England/Wales vs Netherlands (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

If England/Wales finish second in Group B...

Saturday December 3 - Last 16: Netherlands vs England/Wales (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3pm)

Friday December 9 - Quarter-final: England/Wales vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Tuesday December 13 - Semi-final: England/Wales vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7pm)

Sunday December 18 - Final: England/Wales vs France (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

*Based on highest FIFA world ranking finishing top of respective groups and winning knock-out games