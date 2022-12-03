World Cup 2022 - Argentina 2-1 Australia: Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez goals put Argentina into quarter-final against Netherlands

Lionel Messi starred as Argentina progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Australia.

Messi marked the 1,000th senior game of his career with a measured finish for the breakthrough goal late in the first half, and Mat Ryan's error allowed Julian Alvarez to double the advantage early in the second.

There were late scares for Argentina after Craig Goodwin's shot deflected in off Enzo Fernandez, and it needed a dramatic tackle from Lisandro Martinez and a fine save from Emiliano Martinez for them to hold on.

It was a spirited effort from Graham Arnold's side, who can be proud of their tournament, but it is Messi and Argentina who will face the Netherlands in the last eight. This is not always a fluent Argentina side but with the little genius in the team they can dream.

Big moments in the game... 35 min: Messi measures a shot past the goalkeeper for the breakthrough goal

57 min: Ryan is dispossessed by Alvarez who finishes to double Argentina’s lead

77 min: Fernandez deflects Goodwin’s shot into his own net as Australia pull one back

82 min: Behich goes on a mazy run that almost brings a dramatic equaliser

89 min: Lautaro Martinez wastes a golden chance to kill the game as he fires over

90+7 min: Kuol has his shot saved by the goalkeeper and Australia’s dream is over

How Argentina won the game

Aziz Behich may regret his decision to confront Messi. With the game surprisingly sterile, a rare bit of pressing from the Argentina captain prompted the left-back to square up to him and then give away a foolish free-kick soon after. The game changed. The goal followed.

Once ahead, Argentina introduced Lisandro Martinez and reverted to three at the back just as they had when leading Mexico. It was a cautious move but Lionel Scaloni appears determined to learn the lesson of that defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

There seemed little threat of a repeat once Ryan had erred. Closed down by Alvarez and Rodrigo de Paul, his misguided attempt to dribble between them proved costly. Alvarez dispossessed him and the Manchester City striker then finished neatly.

But when Goodwin's wild effort deflected in off Fernandez there was a twist. The game opened up and Messi took it up a level, twice setting up Lautaro Martinez only for the striker to waste the opportunities. Incredibly, that almost proved costly because Australia had chances, too.

Behich went on a mazy run that almost brought the equaliser only for Lisandro Martinez to block his shot at the last. And with the final kick of the game Newcastle United teenager Garang Kuol had a shot well saved by the Argentina goalkeeper.

What drama. But it was Messi smiling at the end.

Analysis: Messi magic lights up this team

This was Messi's best game of the tournament. He had the most shots and created the most chances. It needed his magic to unlock Australia and once the game opened up he was really able to enjoy himself. The hope for Argentina is that it is a sign of what is to come.

Argentina have been strong favourites in every game so far and a feature of these matches has been Messi's attempts to find space when the opposition is set on stifling him. But if Argentina go all the way in Qatar there will be different types of tests ahead.

His performance once his team were ahead might be a hint of how dangerous he could become in the latter stages of this World Cup. If opponents pursue a more open game against Argentina then that could be a big mistake because Messi is still on it.

Opta stats - Messi's numbers and more