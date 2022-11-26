Tunisia 0-1 Australia: Mitchell Duke's first-half header gives Socceroos first win of World Cup 2022

Australia sparked their World Cup campaign into life thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia, secured by Mitchell Duke's excellent first-half header.

The Socceroos, who lost their opening game to France on Tuesday, went into the game knowing another defeat would end their World Cup with a game to spare.

Graham Arnold's side started like a team that knew they had to bounce back and forced Tunisia to spend much of the opening exchanges inside their own half.

Team news Tunisia made one change, with Naim Sliti replacing Anis Ben Slimane in the front three.

Australia also made one change to their side, with Fran Karacic coming in for Nathaniel Atkinson at right-back.

Australia's pressure told in the 23rd minute, when Craig Goodwin's left-wing cross took a deflection before finding Duke, who readjusted superbly to guide a glancing header past the despairing Aymen Dahmen and inside the far post.

Tunisia improved after the break but struggled to break down a resolute Australia, who now lie second in Group D with three points ahead of France's clash with Denmark on Saturday afternoon, while Tunisia are bottom with just one point and zero goals.

How Australia claimed first World Cup win in 12 years

Australia's win over Tunisia was just their third at a World Cup - and their first since beating Serbia in 2010 - but came at the perfect moment, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the last 16 for just the second time.

Tunisia had been impressive in their 0-0 draw with Denmark on Tuesday but struggled to contain Australia in the first 30 minutes, with the African side repeatedly being exposed down their right flank.

Big moments in the game... 23 mins: Mitchell Duke heads in Craig Goodwin's cross to give Australia the lead

41 min: Harry Souttar brilliantly blocks Mohamed Drager's close-range effort

45+3 mins: Youssef Msakni shoots wide when well-placed from Issam Jebali's cross

71 mins: Matthew Leckie just fails to meet Jamie Maclaren's cross inside the six-yard box

88 mins: Wahbi Khazri shoots straight at Mathew Ryan as Tunisia chase late leveller

Australia eventually took advantage, with Duke playing a deft lay-off to Riley McGree before making his way into the box, where he met Goodwin's cross from the left.

Tunisia belatedly began to exert some pressure on Australia and should have levelled when smart hold-up play from Issam Jebali helped to set up Mohamed Drager, but his close-range shot was blocked by a brilliant sliding tackle from Harry Souttar.

Image: Duke guides his header past Aymen Dahmen

More good work from Jebali then presented Youssef Msakni with a glorious chance in the centre of the Australia area, but he could only bend his first-time effort wide.

Tunisia moved away from their three-man defence in the second half as they chased a leveller, but it was Australia who should have scored the game's second goal, with Matthew Leckie just failing to stretch enough to turn in Jamie Maclaren's left-wing cross.

Despite their tactical switch, Tunisia struggled to create any clear openings after half-time, with Wahbi Khazri's stabbed effort - comfortably saved by Mathew Ryan - their best chance as the game moved towards stoppage time.

Thanks to some stout defending by the outstanding Souttar and a midfield marshalled by the intelligent Aaron Mooy, Australia kept Tunisia at arm's length to earn the three points and move within one win of the last 16.

Player ratings Tunisia: Dahmen (6), Bronn (6), Meriah (7), Talbi (7), Drager (6), Shkiri (6), Laidouni (5), Abdi (5), Sliti (6), Jebali (7), Msakni (6).



Subs: Sassi (5), Khazri (6), Khenessi (6), Kechrida (6).



Australia: Ryan (7), Karacic (7), Souttar (8), Rowles (7), Behich (7), Irvine (6), Mooy (8), McGree (6), Leckie (6), Duke (8), Goodwin (7).



Subs: Maclaren (6), Hrustic (6), Degenek (6).



Player of the match: Harry Souttar.

What does the result mean?

Australia's win means they are second in Group D, behind France on goal difference, while Tunisia are bottom. However, France could move three points clear with a win over Denmark on Saturday afternoon. A Denmark win would see Australia move back to third.

Australia will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Denmark on Wednesday. Tunisia must beat reigning champions France on the same day to have any hope of progressing to the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time.

Player of the match - Harry Souttar

Image: Harry Souttar excelled in defence for Australia

Harry Souttar had played just one full match this season before heading to the World Cup after recovering just in time from an ACL injury, but he showed no signs of rust as he led Australia to a vital win.

The Stoke centre-back recorded three blocks, six clearances and seven ball recoveries on his way to completing the full game, including his goal-saving block in the first half and a rugged sliding challenge to halt a Tunisia counter-attack in the second period.

Along with centre-back partner Kye Rowles, Souttar's display helped earn Australia their first clean sheet at a World Cup in 48 years.

Arnold: Bring on the doubters

Image: Graham Arnold celebrates with Riley McGree after full-time

Australia boss Graham Arnold was in bullish mood after their victory, saying: "When the doubters hate us, bring it on."

"I'm just hugely proud of the boys," he added. "They showed that great, fighting Aussie spirit. We were in their faces all the time and I expect we made the nation very proud.

"The other night, we played against the current world champions and the boys had the same effort level. The effort levels were incredible."

The match was played during prime time in Australia and when asked about the support back home, Arnold said: "I could feel all my mates cheering and drinking those beers!"

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri bemoaned the passive nature of his side's performance, saying: "It was a very tough match between two very tough teams.

"I think today we should have played to win. We still have one match to play and we will play with our hearts out."