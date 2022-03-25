World Cup 2022: What is the state of play outside of Europe in qualifying for Qatar?

It is crunch time on the road to Qatar 2022 but with the European slots nearly done and dusted, there are still several spaces left for nations across the globe.

The qualification picture for next year's World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 17 of the 32 finalists now known.

But after Italy's shock defeat in their play-off to North Macedonia meant the European champion's will not be in Qatar later this year, which other established footballing nations are sweating over their place?

We take a look at the state of play involving the other confederations...

Africa - CAF (five places) - Salah vs Mane in box office play-off

Image: Will Salah's Egypt get revenge over Mane's Senegal in the World Cup play-offs?

All 54 FIFA-affiliated football associations from CAF entered qualification and the second round has now finished.

Among the nations to have failed to progress from the second round are Togo, South Africa, Gabon and Ivory Coast.

For Ivory Coast, their failure to reach Qatar is being viewed back home as a disaster given their wealth of talent. The country made the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, before failing to qualify in 2018.

Earlier this year Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane faced each other in the AFCON final, with Mane's Senegal edging the match on penalties. But in the World Cup play-off first leg between the two sides, it was Salah who got the last laugh. Four minutes into the game, Salah's shot was pushed on to the bar by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy before deflecting in off Saliou Ciss. The early strike was the game's only goal gives Egypt a slender lead ahead of the second-leg.

Elsewhere, former Leicester striker Islam Slimani headed Algeria to a 1-0 away win over Cameroon. A Mali own goal gave Tunisia a 1-0 win, while DR Congo held Morocco to a 1-1 draw and Ghana v Nigeria finished goalless

Qualified: None.

To be decided: The second play-off legs will take place on March 29, with the 5 winners representing Africa in Qatar.

Scores:

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

DR Congo 1-1 Morocco

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

Hosts

Qualified: Qatar

Europe - UEFA (13 places total)

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play in March's World Cup play-offs to try and reach Qatar 2022

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.

To be decided: A 12-team play-off tournament in March will determine Europe's final three qualifiers.

How do the play-offs work? The play-offs take place from March 24 to 29, with 10 group runners-up joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that have neither qualified directly as group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as group runners-up.



These 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

European champions Italy will not feature at the World Cup later this year after a monumental upset defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final.

After stubborn defending repelled Italy for large spells of the contest in Palermo, the visitors capitalised in stoppage time thanks to Aleksandar Trajkovski's strike to seal a 1-0 victory.

Gareth Bale's double helped Wales overcome Austria 2-1 while Sweden edged out the Czech Republic 1-0 courtesy of Robin Quaison's extra-time winner.

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - Postponed until June

Wales 2-1 Austria

Path B

Russia vs Poland - Thursday, March 24 (5.00pm kick-off) - Cancelled: Poland given bye

Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic

Path C

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia

Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Play-off finals: Tuesday, March 29 - live on Sky Sports

South America - CONMEBOL (4/5 places)

Image: Brazil and Argentina have both qualified

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Ecuador.

Uruguay and Ecuador secured their spots at the World Cup finals on Thursday, joining Brazil and Argentina as the automatic qualifiers from the South American group.

Uruguay beat Peru 1-0 and Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay, with both teams on 25 points with one match to play. Peru are on 21 points in fifth place.

Brazil top the 10-team South American qualifying section with 42 points and Argentina have 35, 10 clear of third-placed Ecuador.

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in September that was suspended just minutes after kick-off when health officials ran on to the pitch must be replayed - although both nations have qualified.

The top four teams qualify automatically, and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional play-off.

To be decided: The fifth-placed side will get another chance in the intercontinental play-offs*.

Peru currently sit in fifth but Colombia and Chile are all still in contention.

*The intercontinental play-offs will see one side from Asia, South America, North/Central America/Caribbean and Oceania play two-legged ties to determine the last two berths. They will take place in June 2022.

Asia - AFC (4/5 places)

Image: Heung-Min Son has reached Qatar 2022 with South Korea

The top two finishers in both of Asia's qualifying groups advance automatically to Qatar 2022 while the teams in third spot will progress to a series of play-offs.

The top two in each group automatically qualify with the two third-placed sides facing each other for the right to play in the intercontinental play-offs.

Qualified: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu credited his team's positive outlook for the last-gasp 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday which took them to this year's World Cup finals.

A draw in Sydney, which looked likely with the score level at 0-0 after 89 minutes, would have left Japan needing only a point at home against Vietnam next Tuesday to secure their spot in Qatar.

Japan continued to attack, however, and got their reward when winger Kaoru Mitoma, brought on as a substitute in the 84th minute, scored twice in the dying minutes to earn them a spot at a seventh successive edition of the finals.

"I was only focused on winning, we weren't going to go for a draw and we didn't go defensive when the game was under control in the second half," Moriyasu said.

"Putting on Mitoma was part of those tactics but it wasn't my tactics that won the game, it was the players who did the job.

"And not just the players on the pitch. The subs, and even the players who weren't on the bench, they all had the same mindset and that was the key reason why we got the result tonight."

The third round of the Asian qualifying campaign did not start auspiciously for Japan and Moriyasu was under huge pressure when they lost two of their first three matches.

A 2-1 home win over Australia last October got them back on track, however, and Thursday's victory was their sixth in a row.

Japan's first win over the Socceroos in Australia since 1998 also secured Saudi Arabia's passage to Qatar and condemned Australia to a tricky path through two play-offs if they are also to make the finals for the fifth time in a row.

In Group A, South Korea defeated Iran 2-0 in Seoul on Thursday.

Heung-Min Son scored the opener just before half-time and Young-Gwon Kim added a second after the restart as South Korea moved to the top of Group A with one match remaining.

Both sides had already qualified for Qatar 2022.

*The intercontinental play-offs will see one side from Asia, South America, North/Central America/Caribbean and Oceania play two-legged ties to determine the last two berths. They will take place in June 2022.

North/Central America & Caribbean - CONCACAF (3/4 places)

Image: Alphonso Davies has helped Canada to the top of the group

Qualified: None

To be decided: There is still plenty to play for with two rounds of fixtures remaining in the eight-team final qualifying group. The top three sides qualify automatically with fourth place heading to the intercontinental play-offs.

Battling Costa Rica edged 10-man Canada 1-0 on Thursday to deny the North Americans their first chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup finals.

Canada arrived in San Jose unbeaten in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying and looking to secure a berth in their first World Cup finals since 1986.

Despite the loss, Canada sit top of the group standings on 25 points, three points clear of Mexico and the United States who battled to 0-0 draw at Azteca Stadium. With the win, Costa Rica moved into fourth on 19 points, still in the hunt for automatic qualification.

The top three automatically earn spots in November's World Cup in Qatar with the fourth-place finisher facing an Oceania team in an intercontinental playoff for another berth.

Canada's next chance to end their 36-year World Cup finals wait comes when they host Jamaica on Sunday in Toronto, before wrapping up qualifying on Wednesday away to Panama.

Oceania - OFC (0/1 place)

Qualified: None

To be decided: Oceania had not been able to hold national-team competitions since late 2019 due to the impact of Covid-19. Due to lingering travel and quarantine restrictions, March 2022 presented the first - and indeed last - opportunity for the preliminary competition to take place.

The format, dates and draw procedures for the OFC preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have been revised.

FIFA changed the format after the Cook Islands and Vanuatu withdrew due to cases of COVID-19 that affected their national teams.

Both the Cook Islands and Vanuatu were in Group A but FIFA said all matches involving the two teams "shall be deemed to have not taken place".

That left the other two teams in the group, Solomon Islands and Tahiti, to play their group fixture, which was considered a single play-off match to determine the winner and runner-up of Group A. Solomon Islands won 2-1.

New Zealand have already advanced from Group B, with Papua New Guinea and Fiji - level on three points each - fighting for the second spot when they face each other.

Oceania, which does not have an automatic spot at the World Cup, is staging a mini-tournament in Doha to decide which team advances to an intercontinental playoff for a place at the finals.

The winners of the March 17-30 competition will face the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF region, which features sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

*The intercontinental play-offs will see one side from Asia, South America, North/Central America/Caribbean and Oceania play two-legged ties to determine the last two berths. They will take place in June 2022.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

When will the matches kick off?

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says he has concerns for both players and fans, as the Qatar 2022 World Cup will mean a five week break in Premier League next winter

FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the United Kingdom).

Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knock-out round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time)

What are the venues?

Image: This computer-generated image shows an artists impression of Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in the host city of Doha

The group games will take place across eight stadia: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

What happens to the Premier League in 2022/23?

The Premier League has confirmed key dates for the 2022/23 campaign, with the season adjusted to accommodate a World Cup that takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

The season will start a week earlier than normal on August 6 2022, with 16 matchdays taking place up to the weekend of November 12/13, before the tournament kicks off on November 21.

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.

The final match round of the 2022/23 season will be played on May 28 2023.