Poland vs Saudi Arabia. FIFA World Cup Group C.

Education City StadiumAttendance44,259.

Poland 2

  • P Zielinski (39th minute)
  • R Lewandowski (82nd minute)

Saudi Arabia 0

    Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal to send Poles top of Group C

    Match report as Robert Lewandowski scores his first World Cup goal to give Poland a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia; Piotr Zielinski had given Poles first-half lead; Wojciech Szczesny’s superb double save from a penalty just before half-time helps send Poland top of Group C

    Saturday 26 November 2022 16:14, UK

    Poland&#39;s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side&#39;s 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Image: Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his first World Cup goal

    Robert Lewandowski’s first World Cup goal and Wojciech Szczesny’s superb double save from a penalty gave Poland a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to send them top of Group C.

    The Green Falcons failed to follow up their shock opening victory against Argentina as they spurned multiple chances at the Education City Stadium to suffer defeat in their second game.

    Piotr Zielinski gave Poland the lead in the 39th minute before Szczesny's penalty heroics in first-half stoppage time, as he first denied Salem Al-Dawsari from the spot and then saved Mohammed Al-Burayk's rebound.

    Wojciech Szczesny is mobbed by his team-mates after saving Al-Dawsari&#39;s penalty
    Image: Wojciech Szczesny is mobbed by his team-mates after saving Salem Al-Dawsari's penalty

    In a frenetic second half, Poland hit the woodwork twice while Szczesny denied Al-Dawsari again from close range.

    But Poland's victory was sealed in the 82nd minute as Lewandowski capitalised on Abdulellah Al-Malki's mistake to score for the first time in the competition in his fifth World Cup game.

    Poland need just a draw in their final game against Argentina on Wednesday to qualify for the last 16, while Saudi Arabia can still progress to the knockout stages in their final match against Mexico.

    How Poland burst Saudi Arabia's bubble

    Big moments in the game...

    • 13 mins: Szczesny tips over Kanno's shot
    • 39 mins: Zielinski smashes home from Lewandowski's pull back
    • 45+1 mins: Szczesny saves Al-Dawsari's penalty and then stops Al-Burayk's rebound
    • 63 mins: Milik heads against bar from Lewandowski's cross
    • 66 mins: Lewandowski hits post from Kaminski's cross
    • 82 mins: Lewandowski capitalises on Al-Malki's mistake to double lead

    After completing one of the World Cup's greatest ever shocks over Argentina, it was no surprise to see Saudi Arabia start the game full of confidence as Szczesny tipped over Mohamed Kanno's 13th-minute shot inside the box.

    But Poland took the lead as Matty Cash's low cross found Lewandowski who lifted it over the goalkeeper and pulled it back for Zielinski to fire home (39).

    Poland&#39;s Piotr Zielinski celebrates with team-mates after scoring
    Image: Poland's Piotr Zielinski (centre) celebrates his first-half opener

    But four minutes later, Saudi Arabia were given a penalty after a VAR review adjudged Krystian Bielik to have fouled Saleh Al-Shehri.

    Saudi skipper Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner against Argentina, saw his low penalty saved by Szczesny, who then sensationally kept out Al-Burayk's follow-up.

    Wojciech Szczesny makes a double save after Saudi Arabia were awarded a penalty
    Image: Szczesny superbly denies Mohammed Al-Burayk's reound from his penalty save

    Poland came close to doubling their lead in the second half as Arkadiusz Milik rattled the crossbar with a header, while Lewandowski hit the post.

    But the Barcelona striker, who had missed a penalty in the goalless draw against Mexico on Tuesday, finally got his first World Cup goal as he pounced on Al-Malki's mistake to coolly slide home past Mohamed Al-Owais, with the striker emotional in his celebrations.

    Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring Poland&#39;s second goal
    Image: Lewandowski scored in his fifth World Cup match

    What does the result mean?

    Poland's win moves them top of Group C, a point ahead of Saudi Arabia, who drop to second. The other game Group C on Saturday sees Argentina meet Mexico at 7pm and defeat for Argentina and Lionel Messi would see them eliminated.

    Poland need just a point from their final group game against Argentina to reach the last 16, while Saudi Arabia still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages in their final group match against Mexico.

    Player of the match - Wojciech Szczesny

    Lewandowski might have ended his World Cup curse but Poland have Szczesny to truly thank for this win.

    The Juventus goalkeeper made one of the great double saves as he first kept out Al-Dawsari from the spot and then miraculously saved Mohammed Al-Burayk's rebound.

    The former Arsenal man became the third goalkeeper to save a penalty and keep a clean sheet in the same match at the 2022 World Cup and his heroics in Al Rayyan, where he made five saves in total, have bolstered Poland's chances of reaching the World Cup's last 16 for the first time since 1986.

    Opta stats: Saudi Arabia's European woes continue

    Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Poland&#39;s second goal of the game
    Image: Lewandowski celebrates scoring Poland's second goal of the game
    • Saudi Arabia have lost each of their last nine World Cup matches against European teams dating back to 1994, while failing to score a single goal across the last eight.
    • Poland are unbeaten in their opening two games of a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1986 (also W1 D1). In the process, they have equalled their longest run of consecutive clean sheets at the World Cup, keeping three in a row for the first time since 1978.
    • Saudi Arabia have only kept one clean sheet in their 18 matches at the World Cup - indeed, among teams with at least 10 games played, they have the lowest clean sheet ratio in the tournament's history (6%).
    • Robert Lewandowski became the first Polish player to score and assist in a World Cup match since Janusz Kupcewicz in 1982 (v France).
    • There were five yellow cards shown in the first half of this match (Poland 3, Saudi Arabia 2); the most in the opening half of a World Cup game since the 2010 final between Spain and the Netherlands (5).
