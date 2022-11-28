World Cup 2022 - South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Mohammed Kudus scores twice in pulsating encounter

Mohammed Kudus struck twice in a pulsating game as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to register their first win in World Cup Group H.

South Korea had all the early pressure, forcing seven corners in the first 20 minutes, but it was Mohammed Salisu who gave Ghana the lead against the run of play after a goalmouth scramble (24).

Kudus doubled the advantage (34) with a precision glancing header after a beautifully delivered Jordan Ayew cross from the left-hand side.

Cho Gue Song scored two quick-fire headers to bring South Korea back on level terms around the hour-mark, before Kudus added his second of the game in the 68th minute with a well-taken finish to make it 3-2.

Salisu was forced to clear off the line late on to ensure Ghana came away from the Education City Stadium with all three points, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages well and truly alive.

Player ratings South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim (6), Moon-Hwan Kim (6), Min-Jae Kim (6), Young-Gwon Kim (6), Jin-Su Kim, (8) In-Beom Hwang (6), Jung (6), Chang-Hoon Kwon (6), Jeong (7), Heung-Min Son (7), Gue-Sung Cho (6)



Subs: Hee-Chan Hwang (6), Na (7), Kang-In Lee (7), Kyung-Won Kwon (7)



Ghana: Ati-Zigi (6), Lamptey (7), Amartey (7), Salisu (7), Mensah (6), Partey (7), Abdul Samed (6), Kudus (9), Andre Ayew (7), Williams (7), Jordan Ayew (8)



Subs: Odoi (6), Kyereh (6), Baba (6), Sulemana (6), Djiku (6)



Player of the match: Mohammed Kudus

Big moments in the game... 4 min: Cho Gue Song is inches away from connecting with a cross from the byline to give South Korea an early lead.

8 min: Jeong Woo-Yeong’s effort is diverted behind, with Ghana eventually clearing their lines after an almighty goalmouth scramble following the corner.

24 min:Mohammed Salisu heads Ghana into the lead against the run of play despite a VAR check after the ball strayed ominously close to Andre Ayew’s arm in the build-up.

34 min: Mohammed Kudus doubles Ghana’s lead with a glancing header after a beautifully delivered cross by Jordan Ayew from the left side.

58 min: Cho Gue Song heads South Korea back into the game

61: min: Another brilliant header from Cho Gue Song gets South Korea level

68: min: Mohammed Kudus slots home to reinstate Ghana's lead

78: min: Mohamed Salisu clears off the line for Ghana

90+4: min: Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati denies Cho Gue Song with a great save

How Ghana edged South Korea in thriller at the Education City Stadium

Ghana saw off early South Korean pressure to go 2-0 ahead as centre-back Salisu's scrambled goal in the 24th minute was followed 10 minutes later by a glancing header from Kudus.

Image: Heung-Min Son rues a missed opportunity against Ghana

Both were at the end of superb deliveries from Jordan Ayew, restored to the starting lineup as Ghana fielded a much more offensive side than against Portugal.

Ayew's perfectly weighted free-kick caused confusion in the South Korean defence and Salisu turned sharply to snap up the opener as the ball bobbled around. There was a lengthy wait for VAR to check the validity of the goal before Premier League referee Anthony Taylor confirmed it.

Ayew again provided a wicked delivery, with the right height and pace, for Kudus to apply a glancing touch with his head and double the Black Stars' lead.

Early second-half changes breathed new life into South Korea's attack and Lee Kang-In had barely been on the field for a minute when he helped dispossess Tariq Lamptey and fired in a cross that Cho attacked with pace, leaving Salisu watching as he got in front of his marker to power home a 58th-minute header.

Image: Cho Gue-sung celebrates after equalising against Ghana

The 24-year-old centre forward was even more determined as a chip from Kim Jin-Su caught the out-of-position goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi scrambling and Cho climbed above the centre backs to score a dramatic equaliser, right in front of a bank of screaming South Korean supporters.

Team news South Korea made three changes to team that were held to a goalless draw by Uruguay in their opening Group H clash.



Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim's status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.



Meanwhile, Ghana also made three changes after they lost their opening Group H match 3-2 to Portugal as they reshuffled their defence, bringing in Jordan Ayew up front in a more attacking 4-3-3 lineup after fielding three central defenders last time out.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated from the World Cup had they lost, looked vulnerable, but were handed a surprise lifeline by sloppy South Korean defending in the 68th minute.

Gideon Mensah was allowed to get a cross in from the left, which Inaki Williams missed, but the ball fell for Kufus to tuck home with his left foot all while the South Korean backline failed to attack the ball.

The fortuitous turn for the Black Stars was followed by Ati-Zigi making a fine save from Lee's free-kick and watching as the ball was cleared off the line from Kim Jin-Su's scuffed shot.

Image: Cho Gue-sung stoops to head home against Ghana

Ghana continued to live dangerously through 10 minutes of added time as Korea besieged their goal, but were unable to equalise.

What does the result mean?

Ghana's first win of the tournament means they are in control of their own destiny in terms of qualifying for the knockout stages heading into their last match against Uruguay on Friday.

South Korea can still qualify for the knockout stages but they will need to beat Portugal in their last group game on Friday.

