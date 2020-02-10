Mickey Harte thrilled with Cathal McShane's return to Tyrone squad

Mickey Harte is thrilled to have Cathal McShane back in his squad

Following the news that Cathal McShane turned down the advances of AFL side Adelaide Crows to stay with the Tyrone senior footballers, nobody is more relieved than Mickey Harte.

The Red Hands will retain their All-Star forward, and can now look forward to 2020 with their full complement following weeks of uncertainty.

"He'd been wooed by them (Adelaide Crows) since before Christmas, and he's been considering his options there," Harte explained to TG4 before Sunday's match against Kerry.

"We had to allow him to do that, and we had to suggest that maybe he'd be as well off at home. We figured out a plan that that was definitely the case.

"It wasn't right up until mid-week of this week that it became a reality. He didn't sign for them and decided to stay with us. He was back at training on Thursday night.

"He only made his declaration on Wednesday, but he was with us in training on [Thursday] night, so he has to catch up with us a bit there as well. But it's really good to have him back in the squad."

Harte stressed the importance of ensuring players are settled at home in employment, so that top players have alternate options when offered professional contracts in Australia.

"That's what we're up against now," he noted. "There are people actively trying to take our players away from us to professional sport.

"As young people, they have the right to make that decision to go if they want. But we'd like to think there's really good opportunities for top class Gaelic football athletes to stay right here at home and be well enough looked after.

"And thankfully now that's the case with Cathal."

McShane made his return as a substitute during the second half in Sunday's win over the Kingdom, as the Red Hands now look forward to the remainder of the National League campaign with real optimism.