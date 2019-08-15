BMW Championship: Tee times for opening round at Medinah
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/08/19 7:05pm
Tee times for the opening round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
USA unless stated; all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1515 Si Woo Kim (Kor), J.B. Holmes, Nate Lashley
FedExCup: State of play
A look at who is still in the running to win the FedExCup ahead of the BMW Championship.
1526 Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk
1537 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)
1548 Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari (Ita), JT Poston
1559 Shane Lowry (Irl), Sungjae Im (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)
1610 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 15, 2019, 5:00pm
Live on
1621 Adam Scott (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng), Justin Thomas
1637 Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Gary Woodland
1648 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1659 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Cameron Champ
1710 Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)
1721 Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1732 Jason Day (Aus), Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin (Can)
Win inside the ropes with Rory McIlroy
Sky Sports and GOLFPASS are offering you and a guest the chance to win an exclusive VIP experience with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.
1743 Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang (Kor)
1754 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel
1810 Jason Kokrak, Ryan Palmer, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Live PGA Tour Golf
August 15, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
1821 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam
1832 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1843 Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman (Aus), Chez Reavie
1854 Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1905 Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Cantlay
1916 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Troy Merritt, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1927 Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp)
Watch the BMW Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 3pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.