Storm Ali blows marquee over at St Andrews

0:29 WATCH: Marquee blown over at St Andrews WATCH: Marquee blown over at St Andrews

Storm Ali has blown a marquee at St Andrews Old Course over and ripped it to bits.

Fife police urged the public to take care around St Andrews Old Course after reports of tents from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships site being blown about.

No one was injured by the overblown tent, and Alfred Dunhill Links said it was confident damage would not impact next month's tournament, which takes place October 4 to 7.

Alan O'Laughlin, who was out walking near the course, told The Courier: "I could see the tent and it looked as though it was starting to lift so I thought 'I'm going to start videoing this'.

"It looked like a ripple effect and it all just took off."

Storm Ali killed two people as tens of thousands of people were left without power and transport came to a halt in high winds and lashing rain.

As the UK and Ireland's first named storm of the season hit the British Isles, it quickly caused devastation with wind gusts reaching 102.2mph.

Watch the above video to see how St Andrews was hit by Storm Ali.