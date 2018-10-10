British Masters: Justin Rose skips media duties due to illness

1:06 Justin Rose discusses the illness which saw him cancel his media commitments ahead of the Sky Sports British Masters. Justin Rose discusses the illness which saw him cancel his media commitments ahead of the Sky Sports British Masters.

Justin Rose is hoping to be fit to play the Sky Sports British Masters after cancelling his pre-tournament media duties due to illness.

Rose featured in the Hero Challenge on Tuesday evening and completed all 18 holes of his Pro-Am at Walton Heath on Wednesday morning, despite battling a stomach bug over the past few days.

The world No 2 had been due star in a live Masterclass, alongside Niall Horan, during Sky Sports' Pro-Am show at the course, but did not hit any shots during his brief appearance in the live coverage.

Coach Sean Foley replaced Rose in the Masterclass alongside Horan

Rose also failed to fulfil his scheduled press conference on Wednesday afternoon, although he is confident of being able to tee it up as one of the early starters on Thursday morning.

"I'm going to be doing everything I can to be out here as fresh as a daisy, or as a rose!" Rose told Sky Sports. "I'm having a great time. The Pro-Am was fun, even though I wasn't feeling great.

Justin Rose can move to world No 1 with a top-two finish this week

"I'm a little fragile at the moment, but I think I've heard nothing but good reports about the golf course and we're all excited to get it underway tomorrow."

The 38-year-old has an 8.20am tee time on Thursday, alongside 2015 champion Matt Fitzpatrick and last year's winner Paul Dunne, who claimed a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at Close House.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Watch the British Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 9.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.