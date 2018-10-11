Charley Hull tied for second in LPGA's KEB Hana Bank Championship

Charley Hull has made a strong start in South Korea

England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the opening round of the LPGA's KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.

The highlight of Hull's eventful round was an eagle at the short par-four 15th which was part of a strong finish which also saw her birdie the 16th and 18th as she recovered from back-to-back bogeys at the 13th and 14th.

The 22-year-old also enjoyed an excellent run around the turn with four birdies in six holes after two bogeys and one birdie during the first third of her round.

That left Hull with a five-under-par 67 at Sky72 Golf and Resort in Incheon, where Japan's Nasa Hataoka is setting the pace on seven under following a 65 containing eight birdies and a solitary bogey.

World No 14 Hataoka, who is only 19 and on her second tour season, said: "I nailed a lot of long putts today and read the greens really well."

Hull, who drove the green on the 15th to set up her eagle from six feet, said: "I hit it close and holed some putts and although I had some three-putts, I'm pretty happy with the way I played."

American Danielle Kang is alongside Hull on five under, with Australia's Minjee Lee and home favourite and world No 1 Sung Hyun Park on four under.

England's Bronte Law is tied for 21st after a level-par 72, but her compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff is down in joint-65th after struggling to a six-over 78.