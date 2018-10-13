Viewers vote for Justin Rose's choice of pin at 17 for Sky Sports British Masters

Justin Rose won this year's Pick the Pin vote

Justin Rose's choice of the pin position for the 17th hole in the final round of the Sky Sports British Masters was the winner of our Pick the Pin vote.

The viewer vote has been a popular fixture since the tournament returned to the European Tour schedule with the support of Sky Sports in 2015, and this year's poll for the penultimate hole at Walton Heath was the closest of the four.

Rose's choice of pin earned 38 percent of the vote from Sky Sports viewers

Rose and former British Masters hosts Luke Donald and Lee Westwood were asked to make their selections for where they wanted the Sunday pin on the penultimate hole, a tricky 193-yard par three with a long carry over the heather, while two bunkers guard the front left and right edges of a deep green that slopes away from the tee

Rose wanted to see the pin in a dangerous rear location, where the green narrows and a run-off area lurks over the back to scoop up anything over-hit, and his choice won the poll with 38 per cent of the vote.

Rose is the tournament host at Walton Heath this week

Donald arguably opted for the toughest location on the right of the green, directly over the front-right bunker and a real tester if the hole plays to its full length, and the choice of the 2016 host finished second with 33 per cent while Westwood's front-left location close to the trap on the left was not far behind with 29 per cent.

