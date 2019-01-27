Tiger Woods targets positive finish to frustrating week at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods struggled to climb the leaderboard on day three

Tiger Woods is determined to end his first start of the year with "something positive" after he endured another erratic day at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods narrowly made the halfway cut after a pair of 70s, but he was unable to climb the leaderboard on day three at Torrey Pines as a birdie-birdie finish merely salvaged a one-under 71.

At five-under par, Woods will go into the final round 13 strokes adrift of world No 1 Justin Rose, and he has set his sights on reaching double-digits under par on Sunday to give him some momentum for his next event at the Genesis Open in three weeks' time.

Woods birdied three of his last five holes to salvage a 71

"I finally drove it good, but I didn't hit my irons very close and, again, I had a bunch of close calls on putts that just didn't go in," said Woods, who was two over for the third day with five holes to play before an encouraging finale got him under the card for his round.

"I think if I can get to double digits, that would be nice, just a nice way to end the week and something positive.

"I've got to play a little bit better than I have, and I need to drive it like I did today and hit my irons a little bit better and give myself plenty of looks.

Woods is 13 shots off the lead after 54 holes

"I don't feel that bad over the shots, it's just that, through impact, it's not as clean as I'd like. I warmed up really well, but that doesn't mean I'm going to hit it well on the golf course.

"I just didn't quite have it with my iron game again, but I drove it so much better today, which was nice."