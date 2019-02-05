Andrew 'Beef' Johnston finding form ahead of Vic Open debut

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston features in Victoria this week

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston believes his game is getting back to its best ahead of him making his debut at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

The Englishman is without a worldwide win since claiming his maiden European Tour title at the 2016 Open de Espana, although has shown signs of progress in recent months after changing coach and tweaking his swing.

Johnston posted a top-10 finish at the Australian PGA Championship in December and fired a round-of-the-day 65 during his most recent start at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, with Beef looking to build on recent results in Australia this week.

Johnston registered four worldwide top-10s in 2018

"I played well in Dubai," Johnston told reporters on Tuesday. "It's been a while since I felt like the Saturday when I shot seven under.

"I've made quite a lot of changes swing-wise, so it's all real positive. I'm in a good place. I feel like I'm close to getting back.

"It has been a funny couple of years for me. 2016 was great, I played some good golf, then the last couple of years I haven't been happy with the way I've played. I have a new coach (Hugh Marr), and I find that's been working well and I don't think I'm that far away from playing some really good golf."

This week's unique format sees men and women playing on the same courses at the same time, for equal prize money, with Charley Hull and Georgia Hall among the players featuring in the ladies event.

Hull won the opening event of the Ladies European Tour season last month

The men's tournament is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australian, while the women's competition is co-sanctioned by Australian Ladies Professional Golf and the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

