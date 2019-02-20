WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times for opening round in Mexico

Dustin Johnson is a former winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship

Tee times for the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club, where nine of the world's top 10 feature.

Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times GMT, (x) denotes amateurs

Starting at hole 1

1703 Chez Reavie (USA), Tyrrell Hatton, George Coetzee (Rsa)

1715 Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1727 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Matthew Millar (Aus), Aaron Wise (USA)

1739 Ian Poulter, Patton Kizzire (USA), Haotong Li (Chn)

Ian Poulter has posted top-six finishes in his past three worldwide starts

1751 Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth (USA), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

1803 Sang Hyun Park (Kor), Danny Willett, Joost Luiten (Ned)

1815 Kevin Kisner (USA), Eddie Pepperell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1827 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Wallace

1839 Marc Leishman (Aus), Tony Finau (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1851 Jon Rahm (Spa), Rickie Fowler (USA), Patrick Reed (USA)

1903 Tiger Woods (USA), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Woods has won more World Golf Championships than any player in history

1915 Webb Simpson (USA), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Paul Casey

Starting at hole 10

1703 David Lipsky (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1715 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Billy Horschel (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1727 Xander Schauffele (USA), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1739 Bubba Watson (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Rory McIlroy

1751 Phil Mickelson (USA), Justin Thomas (USA), Dustin Johnson (USA)

1803 Matt Kuchar (USA), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Tommy Fleetwood

1815 Gary Woodland (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jake McLeod (Aus)

1827 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Alex Noren (Swe), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

1839 Branden Grace (Rsa), Keegan Bradley (USA), Lee Westwood

1851 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Charles Howell III (USA), Tom Lewis

1903 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Shane Lowry, Kevin Na (USA)

1915 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Kyle Stanley (USA)

Watch the WGC-Mexico Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins with featured groups on Thursday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.