Shane Lowry looking forward to FedExCup after break to celebrate Open win

Shane Lowry is back in action at the Northern Trust

Shane Lowry insists he is ready to get back to tournament golf after enjoying a fortnight celebrating his momentous Open victory at Royal Portrush.

Lowry's impressive six-shot win earned him his maiden major title, and he took time away from the game to celebrate with family and friends before heading to New Jersey for the first event of the FedExCup Play-Offs.

Lowry is looking forward to his first start as reigning Open champion

The Irishman's win at Portrush sees him go into The Northern Trust at 20th in the FedExCup standings, leaving him in great shape to qualify for the season finale at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

But Lowry is not putting himself under extra pressure to perform over the new three-tournament Play-Off format, and he is more than happy with his achievements in 2019 so far.

"Obviously it's been an incredible couple of weeks," he said. "The win in Portrush, I didn't know whether I would actually get a chance to live something like that. That's like a dream come true almost.

"These last couple of weeks have come upon me quite quickly and now I'm back trying to play some tournament golf, but I'm looking forward to getting going. It's my first FedExCup so I'm excited.

"I'm in a nice position going into these couple of events and hopefully I can move up the board a little bit and give myself a little bit of a chance come Atlanta. I do feel like I'm ready to get back playing, but I'm not going to be putting any pressure on myself the next few weeks.

Lowry stormed to a six-shot win to earn his maiden major title at Portrush

"No matter what happens, I'm not saying I'm going to settle on what I have already this year. I'm a very ambitious person and I'm a very ambitious golfer, as well, and no matter what happens the next few weeks, I'm very happy with my season so far."

Lowry also insisted he would not be getting carried away with the title of Champion Golfer of the Year, and vowed to continue working hard on his game ready for the run-ins on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

"Obviously I won The Open and I'm a major champion, but that doesn't give me the God-given right to go out and shoot 65," he added. "I still have to go out there and do my own thing and play my own game and see where it leaves me.

Lowry is 20th in the FedExCup standings

"Like I said at the start of The Open, I'm going to give it 100 per cent and shoot the best score I can, and see where it leaves me and I'll do the same on Friday and hopefully on the weekend.

"I feel the way I've been playing golf all year and the mental frame of mind I've got myself in has been really good, and I think I just need to keep doing that and just keep taking it day by day and week-after-week and see where it leaves me at the end of the year."