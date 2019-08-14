BMW Championship: Tee times for opening round at Medinah

2:13 The PGA Tour season reaches its climax this month with the FedExCup Play-Offs, with all three events live on Sky Sports. The PGA Tour season reaches its climax this month with the FedExCup Play-Offs, with all three events live on Sky Sports.

Tee times for the opening round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

USA unless stated; all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1515 Si Woo Kim (Kor), J.B. Holmes, Nate Lashley

1526 Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk

1537 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini (Svk)

Spieth finished tied-sixth at the Northern Trust to extend his season

1548 Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari (Ita), JT Poston

1559 Shane Lowry (Irl), Sungjae Im (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)

1610 Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner

1621 Adam Scott (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng), Justin Thomas

1637 Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Gary Woodland

1648 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Koepka and Reed are the leading two players in the FedExCup standings

1659 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Cameron Champ

1710 Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)

1721 Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1732 Jason Day (Aus), Ryan Moore, Adam Hadwin (Can)

1743 Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang (Kor)

1754 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel

1810 Jason Kokrak, Ryan Palmer, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1821 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam

1832 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1843 Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman (Aus), Chez Reavie

1854 Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose (Eng)

Rose is looking become the first player to win the FedExCup in successive years

1905 Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Cantlay

1916 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Troy Merritt, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1927 Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp)

