Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake help Bahamas disaster efforts

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are part of a group who have pledged $6m to disaster efforts

Tiger Woods has teamed up with Justin Timberlake to help raise funds for the hurricane-devastated Bahamas.

The 15-time major champion and Grammy award-winning singer are among the founders of the ONE Bahamas Fund, in support of the Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts.

A man salvages debris in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, one week after Hurricane Dorian hit

Winds of 175 mph flattened homes killing at least 50 people when the category five storm hit the islands in the Caribbean nearly two weeks ago. An estimated 2,500 people are still missing, and tens of thousands are homeless.

"It's horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian," said Woods.

"We're matching each contribution dollar for dollar so if someone gives $100, we'll match it and from that one pledge, we raise $200. Collectively we [the founding partners] have pledged $6m (£4.8m).

"Our hope is that others will join us in the effort so we can actually raise $12m (£9.7m) or more. The need in the Bahamas is very real."

A fifth of the Bahamas population has been made homeless and almost all the public infrastructure in Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands has been destroyed.

"The images coming out of The Bahamas are devastating," said Timberlake.

"We know people everywhere want to help, and we hope through the ONE Bahamas Fund, we're enabling the broadest group of people to get involved and support the recovery and rebuilding efforts necessary to get nearly 70,000 people back on their feet."

More information about the ONE Bahamas Fund and ways to donate can be found at www.onebahamasfund.org.