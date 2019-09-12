Jodi Ewart Shadoff is ready to represent Team Europe at Gleneagles

Jodi Ewart Shadoff has played down any injury concerns and insists she is "100 per cent" fit to represent Team Europe at the Solheim Cup this week.

Ewart Shadoff has been affected by a back problem during most of the LPGA Tour season, missing a seven-week stretch during April and May and then withdrawing mid-tournament from the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in June.

The Englishwoman underwent minor surgery last month to correct the issue, shortly after being handed a captain's pick, with Ewart Shadoff now ready to make her third Solheim Cup appearance.

Ewart Shadoff also played in the 2013 and 2017 Solheim Cups

"It [the injury] has plagued me since early April time," Shadoff said. "Obviously I tried to work through it, but I just got to the point where nothing was really working.

"So I managed to see a doctor that was very experienced with athletes and, in particular, golfers, and he basically said that I was just having some nerve pain in my lower back.

Ewart Shadoff addressed the media in a pre-tournament press conference on Thursday

"The procedure was very simple, just keyhole. Went in and cleared up that nerve irritation, and now I'm back to 100 per cent."

Ewart Shadoff's pre-tournament preparations were hampered earlier in the week when the late arrival of her clubs meant she was unable to practice with her teammates.

"Monday was very stressful, to say the least," Ewart Shadoff added. "Just glad they came and had three days of really good practice. I'm excited to get going.

"Obviously I would have liked to have practiced a little bit on Monday, but the weather was probably the worst it's been, so I don't feel I missed out on too much but it just raised my blood pressure a little bit for a solid 24 hours."

